Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

#OperationbpVictory

Our mission is to bring together veterans, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world. We recognize that veterans bring the values, behaviors, and skills that will help us as we pivot to being an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. We believe that veterans will help lead the charge as we continue to strive for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.

bp has an active Veterans Business Resource Group (BRG) which provides service, development, and networking opportunities for veterans.

bp America is a:

- 2015 recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

- 2021 recipient of the Extraordinary Employer Support Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

- 2021 & 2022 recipient of the Student Veterans of America (SVA) Partner of the Year award.

- 2022 recipient of the Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America from Viqtory.com (GI Jobs)

At bp, we are looking for Process Operations Technician for our Cherry Point Refinery, where you will be working with team members to maintain, monitor, and control the continuous operations of refinery process equipment. Our refinery is located in the northwest corner of Washington State, we pride ourself in producing quality transportation fuels and other products in a environmentally-safe and efficient manner.



The Operations Technician (Tech 1) will demonstrate ownership of personal and process safety, supporting a strong safety environment while working optimally, collaboratively, and respectfully on diverse teams, including sharing workloads and helping others when needed. The Operation Technician will show a high level of initiative and dedication to self-directed learning and application of complex refinery processes and seek out assistance when needed. The successful candidate should be observant, willing, and have the courage to speak up, and be internally motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day-to-day goals and tasks. This role will effectively handle time, resources, and priorities with leadership of the unit foremen. Other key accountabilities of this role include: Coordinate and control unit operation in accordance with safe operating limits and overall refinery plan, including following routine, start-up, shutdown, and emergency procedures.

Exhibit ability to troubleshoot operational problems by collecting data, analyzing, and interpreting results, and make decisions on appropriate process changes to maintain product quality and equipment reliability.

Communicate optimally through verbal and written means amongst all levels of the team through daily logs, shift relief/reports and other materials as the need arises.

Optimally demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others in a variety of settings including day to day operation, training, and assessment.

Develop and implement isolation plans of equipment for maintenance (i.e., lock out tagout), and issue permits for work in the unit.

Ability to sit at a control console for extended periods, observe process variables and adjusting to maintain operation within defined process parameters.

About you

A High School Diploma or equivalent is required for the role, however a bachelor’s degree or associate degree in Process Technology or related field is preferred

Military experience, technical experience (such as machinist, instrumentation or electrical), and/or operator in a refinery, utility or chemical plant, general refinery experience is preferred.

Ability to work 12-hour rotating shifts which will include weekends and holidays, and must be available for overtime, including short notice overtime (callouts).

Exhibit safe work practices.

Actively take part in the refinery emergency response team.

Work in a team-oriented environment both as a leader and team member.

Ability to multi-task and be detail oriented.

Physical ability to handle the demands of the job with or without accommodation. This will include climbing stairs and ladders, carrying or lifting items that weigh 25 to 50 pounds or more, standing or walking on your feet for an extended period,.

Ability to work outside in all weather, at all times of the day, any day of the week, ability to wear fresh air gear, and work at heights, and in confined spaces.

Ability to use Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

All potential employees must receive a passing score on a pre-employment test which includes mechanical proficiency, reading, science, and mathematics concepts.

Attain a passing score on the Fundamentals of Refining class, before being released into the assigned unit to begin fieldwork.

Be able to acquire or have a valid Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC) card.

Be part of Resilient Hydrocarbons



Our ability to reinvent energy for the world depends on dedicated, skilled employees of character who work as a team to solve sophisticated challenges.

bp is a global company that offers world-class training and reward and benefits package that we believe is second-to-none. We’re hiring refinery operations, with pay that starts at $41.28 with the opportunity to advance to $58.40, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.

Learn more about our open opportunities and how you can join a great team of people who make safe and reliable operations their top priority. Why Join Us At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are committed to the veteran and military communities through our strong partnerships. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to help enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, differential pay offered for those continuing to serve in the Guard and Reserves, having military service considered when calculating vacation time for new hires, and excellent retirement benefits! Please visit bp.com/veterancareers for more info.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.