Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Summary

Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for an Operations Technician position at our Sycamore Ridge Plant in Pimento, IN. This facility converts landfill gas, collected at the landfill, into pipeline quality natural gas (High Btu or Renewable Natural Gas). The Operations Technician operates the landfill gas processing facility. The facility processes the landfill gas by removing the majority of the non-methane components including CO2, water, sulfur and volatile and non-volatile organic compounds to attain pipeline quality.

The RNG Operator will be required to operate and maintain Landfill gas to High BTU processing facility; which will include Guild gas process, Gas Compressors, CO2 removal system, Thermal-Oxidizers, and H2S removal systems. The operator will also perform intermediate to advanced level Instrument and Control repair, maintenance, calibration and troubleshooting.

Schedule

The work schedule for this position will be Mon-Fri 7am-3:30pm. Must be available for on-call duty on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Responsibilities and Duties

Manage the safe operation of the plant during assigned shift in the most efficient and productive method to maintain compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) and prescribed safety and environmental standards.

Make periodic inspections of plant equipment to determine proper and normal operating conditions. Check and record operational data such as fluid levels, temperatures and pressures, compare to trends and have the ability to make corrections as needed.

Review daily operating reports and other records to ensure specified operating characteristics in control of the plant equipment.

Perform preventive maintenance and troubleshooting on plant instrumentation and equipment.

Detect and correct faulty and malfunctioning mechanical and electrical components, devices and equipment.

Operate advanced instrumentation and process control systems.

Diagnose equipment malfunctions during emergencies and direct activities to restore normal operation or to shut down malfunctioning unit.

Test electrical systems and continuity of circuits in electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures using testing devices such as ohmmeters and voltmeters.

Troubleshoot and repair electrical system wiring from control wiring up to 480 volts. Install, remove and modify equipment.

Notify Lead Operation Technician and Regional Manager of shutdown or major changes in power output of unit.

Maintain all plant equipment and structures in accordance with manufactures and Archaea Energy guidelines.

Maintain a clean work space including the plant building, control room, rest room, break room and grounds.

Write routine reports and correspondence.

Maintain daily operation logs for shift in accordance with prescribed standards.

Assist in planning maintenance and outage activities.

Assist in defining, ordering and procuring all required parts.

Responds in a timely manner to callouts and work overtime as required.

Perform analytical tests as needed (i.e. PH, Conductivity, methane, H2S, moisture).

Implement all safety procedures to included lockout tag out procedures.

Perform all aspects of Hazardous waste handling and management in accordance with training. Duties may range from filling of waste containers, proper labeling, movement of containers, completing appropriate paperwork, and signing of Hazardous waste shipping manifest or receiving hazardous products.

This position requires 25%-50% travel per month (First 12 months in the position will require 50% travel per month when hired for a new plant. Travel requirement will reduce to 25% per month when working at an existing plant or in year 2 and beyond for a new plant).

Qualifications and Skills

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

Intermediate Electrical, Chemical and Mechanical experience.

Previous landfill gas operation experience a plus, minimum of 1-3 years in landfill gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Understanding of process control systems as applied to landfill gas collection and processing.

Technical / Troubleshooting skills with ability to read and understand complex technical manuals and schematics.

Understanding a variety of sensors and transducer systems, calibrate, and troubleshoot different types of pressure, level, flow and temperature sensors, understand the complete plant process and how it’s affected by the control system, including troubleshooting mechanical systems as required.

Knowledge of basic math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Ability to read blueprints and follow established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Ability to recognize colors, able to distinguish between the red and green status indicators on PLC and wire colors.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence.

Ability to speak effectively to employees of the organization.

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Proficient using computers (experience using MS Word, Excel and email systems) and monitoring equipment to measure, record and make adjustments within operating parameters, perform fault finding and repair as well as required scheduled maintenance.

Basic chemical and mechanical experience

Hands-on mechanical and process equipment.

Previous landfill and or gas processing experience

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass physical, hearing and DOT drug test

Benefits

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.

Archaea Energy is a bp company. bp is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. View our policy statement.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

If you are a US-based applicant or you are applying to a position in the US and you are an individual with disability or a disabled veteran, and would like any type of assistance to apply or to access or to attend any recruitment or selection event, system or process, we would like to help you to ensure that your application process goes as smoothly as possible. If you need assistance, information or answers to your questions, feel free to contact us or have any of your representatives contact us at humanresources@archaea.energy.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) enforces Federal laws that protect you from discrimination in employment. If you believe you’ve been discriminated against at work or in applying for a job, the EEOC may be able to help. Read the Know Your Rights poster or visit the EEOC website for more information.

Archaea is an EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disabled employer

------

bp’s EEO/AAP policy: https://exploreyourbenefits.com/pdf/BP-America-Equal-Opportunity-and-Affirmative-Action-Policy.pdf



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Operations and maintenance, Preventive Maintenance, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Culture, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.