Job summary

Role Synopsis:

Key Accountabilities:

Will deliver technical training in accordance with BP Terminals and Pipelines’ (T&P) and regulatory requirements.

T&P Technician Skills Curriculum

US Department of Transportation (DOT) Operator Qualification (OQ) Program

Federal and state HSSE related training

BP required training

Work with BP Learning and Development (L&D) team to:

Identify opportunities for improvement and/or best practices in order to continuously improve training and learning effectiveness

Develop and implement curriculum improvements and/or new training programs/delivery methods

Develop and execute annual training program plans

Leverage other BP and/or external resources to deliver required training

Utilize multiple methods of training delivery including: hands-on demonstration, one on one, large classroom and remote via Teams or like platform

Conduct competency assessments via written tests and hands-on practical evaluations in accordance with OQ Program and Skills Curriculum requirements

Track technician Skills Curriculum progress and work with Operations Team Leads, Operations Planner/Schedulers and L&D to schedule and execute training/assessments/check-offs in accordance with Skills Curriculum requirements.

Track technician OQ progress and work with Operations Team Leads, Operations Planner/Schedulers and L&D to schedule and execute training/testing/practical assessments in order to ensure 100% compliance with OQ regulatory requirements

Serve as the single point of contact for Operations personnel regarding Skills Curriculum, OQ and/or training related questions.

Obtain and maintain OQ certifications consistent with T&P OQ program requirements

Complete professional development training in order to achieve or maintain required competence/qualifications

Actively participate in the T&P OQ and Evergreen Committees

Work with Learning Management System administrator to ensure proper documentation is maintained

The Operations Trainer is responsible for ensuring that Field Operations Personnel is competent, work safely and are follows Federal Pipeline Safety Regulations.

Essential Education:

High school diploma

Required Qualifications:

Minimum 5 years' pipeline operations experience

Previously achieved or currently possess DOT OQs

Preferred Qualifications:

10+ years' pipeline operations experience

Previous training/trainer experience

Achieved T&P Skills Curriculum EM2 (or higher) or industry equivalent

Knowledge of US DOT pipeline safety regulations, including OQ requirements

