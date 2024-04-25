Operations Trainer - ESA

Job Family Group:Operations Group
Job Description:
About us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
Role Description
Support development of training profiles for terminal and pipelines roles
Track training performance indicators
Support terminal and pipelines global learning and development in standardising an approach to learning across Europe and South Africa (ESA)
Perform competency assurance assessments (OMS 2.2)
Support the process of identifying training providers
Identify and coordinating training session demands
Be a voice of the customer
Support deployments of learning and competence systems
Undertake self-verifications of learning processes
Work location
Business as usual
A balance of home and site based at a UK terminal.
Travel to terminals @ South Africa (Cape Town & Pretoria), France (Frontignan) and the UK (Hamble, Hemel and Isle of Grain). Expectation to visit each terminal once per quarter.
Deployment phase
Would require a minimum of a week at each terminal across Europe and South Africa 6 terminals in total.
What you will deliver
A systematic and standardised approach across Europe and South Africa Terminals and Pipelines for training and assessing competence.
Training offers to T&P staff and core contractors.
Deliver training offers
You will become a qualified assessor if not already qualified
Identify training providers
Experience and qualifications
An English speaker.
Experience in terminal operations.
Awareness of training and competency processes.
Desired - Qualified assessor
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Leading Change, Positive Attitude, Process Assurance, Process Standardization, Process Training, Simplification, Terminal Management, Training Delivery
