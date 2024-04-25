Operations Trainer - ESA

This role is not eligible for relocation

Role Description

Support development of training profiles for terminal and pipelines roles

Track training performance indicators

Support terminal and pipelines global learning and development in standardising an approach to learning across Europe and South Africa (ESA)

Perform competency assurance assessments (OMS 2.2)

Support the process of identifying training providers

Identify and coordinating training session demands

Be a voice of the customer

Support deployments of learning and competence systems

Undertake self-verifications of learning processes

Work location

Business as usual

A balance of home and site based at a UK terminal.

Travel to terminals @ South Africa (Cape Town & Pretoria), France (Frontignan) and the UK (Hamble, Hemel and Isle of Grain). Expectation to visit each terminal once per quarter.

Deployment phase

Would require a minimum of a week at each terminal across Europe and South Africa 6 terminals in total.

What you will deliver

A systematic and standardised approach across Europe and South Africa Terminals and Pipelines for training and assessing competence.

Training offers to T&P staff and core contractors.

Deliver training offers

You will become a qualified assessor if not already qualified

Identify training providers

Experience and qualifications

An English speaker.

Experience in terminal operations.

Awareness of training and competency processes.

Desired - Qualified assessor

