Job summary

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels (KRF) project supports this strategy by establishing a new renewable plant at the Kwinana site, producing renewable jet fuel and diesel from sustainable feed sources. The KRF Operations Training Lead will represent Operations by bridging the interface between the Project Team and the Central Learning Team. This role will be responsible for the various processes required throughout the project stages to ensure the optimum levels of individual and team competency are achieved for safe ‘first startup’ and into early operations. The successful candidate will be accountable for the development and delivery of training and competency material in support of competency assurance for the site and developing a delivery plan to meet the project goals. It is also expected that this will be an instructional role with involvement in teaching learners and the competency assessment process. You will primarily be based at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub site at Kwinana Beach, it is also expected there will be a portion of time spent in the Perth city project office, liaising directly with the KRF Project Team.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels (KRF) project supports this strategy by establishing a new renewable plant at the Kwinana site, producing renewable jet fuel and diesel from sustainable feed sources. The KRF Operations Training Lead will represent Operations by bridging the interface between the Project Team and the Central Learning Team. This role will be responsible for the various processes required throughout the project stages to ensure the optimum levels of individual and team competency are achieved for safe ‘first startup’ and into early operations.The successful candidate will be accountable for the development and delivery of training and competency material in support of competency assurance for the site and developing a delivery plan to meet the project goals. It is also expected that this will be an instructional role with involvement in teaching learners and the competency assessment process. You will primarily be based at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub site at Kwinana Beach, it is also expected there will be a portion of time spent in the Perth city project office, liaising directly with the KRF Project Team.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Responsible for the development of learning content.

Development of the Training and Assessment Plans/Schedules.

Development of the Competency Role Profiles.

Development of the Competency Assessment Guides and competency assessment material including field activities, abnormal situation scenarios, tabletop scenarios, basic knowledge tests etc.

Support in the development of Individual Training Packages that complement the Competency Profiles.

Responsible for tracking and managing training completion.

Accountable for coordinating the Unit Training Leads.

Support the development of the Operations Training Simulator (OTS) and associated training scenarios.

Development of the Operator capability development program for the embedded Operations organisation.

ABOUT YOU:

Secondary education required.

Teaching and Instructional skills highly desired.

Proven experience and operating expertise in refining/oil/gas or equivalent industries.

Advocate for personnel and process safety leadership and execution, setting clear safety expectations for both bp and contractor teams.

Self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and in a team.

Ability to work as part of a diverse team, collaboration with other Operations Specialists in different areas, as well as working with project engineering, central learning teams and various contracting partners.

Strong written and verbal communications skills.

Understanding and demonstrated experience with control of work and permits systems, and supervising contractors performing field work.

Development of operating procedures and documents as well as training manuals and competence assessments.

Operations knowledge of key industrial equipment (compressors, reactors, relief valves) and management of associated hazards. Experience with control systems, Safety Instrumented Systems etc desired.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.