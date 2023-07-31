bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels (KRF) project supports this strategy by establishing a new renewable plant at the Kwinana site, producing renewable jet fuel and diesel from sustainable feed sources. The KRF Operations Training Lead will represent Operations by bridging the interface between the Project Team and the Central Learning Team. This role will be responsible for the various processes required throughout the project stages to ensure the optimum levels of individual and team competency are achieved for safe ‘first startup’ and into early operations. The successful candidate will be accountable for the development and delivery of training and competency material in support of competency assurance for the site and developing a delivery plan to meet the project goals. It is also expected that this will be an instructional role with involvement in teaching learners and the competency assessment process. You will primarily be based at the bp Kwinana Energy Hub site at Kwinana Beach, it is also expected there will be a portion of time spent in the Perth city project office, liaising directly with the KRF Project Team.
This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
