Operations Training Simulator

KEY ACCOUNTABILITUES :

The OTS (Operator Training Simulator) trainers play a crucial role in ensuring the LNG plant operACCOUNTABILITIESations team is well-prepared and trained for both routine and complex scenarios. Their responsibilities include:

Developing Training Plans: OTS trainers are involved in planning training schedules and identifying key learning objectives aligned with the operational goals. They help define the technical and procedural aspects that need focus.

Conducting Simulation Training: Trainers use the OTS to simulate real-life plant operations, including start-ups, shutdowns, emergencies, and abnormal situations. This ensures that operators gain practical experience in handling both routine and unexpected scenarios.

Enhancing Operational Skills: Through hands-on simulation exercises, OTS trainers help operators improve their decision-making, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills, which are vital for safe and productive operations.

Ensuring Compliance with Safety Standards: OTS trainers ensure that the training aligns with safety regulations and operational guidelines, reducing the risk of accidents and improving the overall safety culture in the plant.

Assessing Competency: They assess the competency of operators by measuring their performance during simulations, identifying gaps, and providing feedback for continuous improvement.

Supporting Procedure Implementation: Trainers reinforce the importance of procedural compliance by running scenarios that focus on following standard operating procedures (SOPs), ensuring that operators adhere to established protocols.

Facilitating Revalidation Programs: OTS trainers play a key role in the revalidation of operators' skills, especially for programs like CRT (Control Room Technician), CMAS (Competency Management Assessment System), and ASM (Advanced Simulator Management).

In this way, OTS trainers help ensure that the team is equipped with the knowledge and skills to contribute to safe, efficient, and productive plant operations.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS :

Technical Expertise: Yokogawa software proficiency, tools, or equipment, OTS

Industry Experience: Preferable 10 years in LNG plant / refinery relevant industries

Key Competencies: Focus on the critical competencies such as problem-solving, leadership, decision-making,communication skills and Process safety ,understanding with Logic diagram , cause and effect , read P&ID, HAZOP,Lopa, Basic instrumentation,

Certifications and Training: safety training, Vendor /Compliance knowledge, or yokogawa licenses

Practical Knowledge:Familiar with System OTS ,MPDS,3D virtual model

