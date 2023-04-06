Site traffic information and cookies

Operations Training Superintendent and PTW TA

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146373BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Operations Training Superintendent and Permit To Work Technical Authority reports to the Production Manager and is accountable for the quality execution of Permit To Work and Operation Excellence programs at the site. In addition to giving the final answer technical questions, the role is accountable for the site’s knowledge and culture, the quality of the sites audit program, performance management, and driving continuous improvement in the tools, process, and execution across the organization. In addition, this position is accountable for ensuring the successful implementation and continuous improvement of refinery programs under the banner of Operational Excellence.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

PTW Tech Authority

  • Owns Control of Work (CoW) Policy Content and Interpretation.
  • Insures conformance of the following site policies with GDP and RDP standards:
  • A-1 Hot Work
  • A-2 Confined Space Entry
  • A-4 Isolation
  • D-25 Control of Work
  • Interprets CoW policy content for the organization
  • Owns CoW competency standard technical content
  • Owns content of CoW Audit Protocol
  • Drives Control of Work OMS conformance through self-verification process.
  • Approves TAR and Brownfield Capital Project Permit to Work plans
  • Coordinates external and internal CoW audits and self-verification.
  • Shares Control of Work lessons learned across the refinery.
  • Insures consistency of control of work-related roles and responsibilities throughout the organization.
  • Drives alignment on Permit To Work between Operations and Work Execution.
  • Audit schedule and reporting
  • Reviews isolations that require higher level approval for potential project related improvements.
  • Drives PTW field communication and verification culture.

Operations Excellence Lead

  • Operations Excellence program management, including: shift handover, gun drill review, procedure reviews, housekeeping, human errors, human factors, and other key performance indicators tracked on the operations rigor scorecard.
  • Works to ensure data quality for the operations rigor scorecard.
  • Jointly with the Asset Teams, owns the content of operator rounds and works to ensure their effectiveness in delivering safe and reliable operations.
  • Drives continuous improvement in rounds content and the technology that supports the execution of rounds
  • Owns, develops and facilitates agreement of the strategic plan for the operator rounds platform to ensure support and functionality of the system.
  • Works closely with the IT team and relevant vendor(s) to manage the operator rounds system and maintenance of associated hand-held devices and infrastructure.
  • Responsible for providing timely reporting on operator rounds to relevant partners
  • Conducts periodic self-verification of Operations Excellence programs to ensure the integrity of the system and procedures
  • Accountable for OMS 5.3 level 5 conformance plan implementation

Education

  • Minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

Experience

  • 7 years of experience in production related roles in upstream, refining, or chemicals
  • Supervisory experience is desirable
  • Experience in change management efforts
  • Strong health, safety and environmental knowledge and experience.
  • Must have proven leadership and people management skills – able to inspire, coach, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams.
  • Strong networking and communication skills.

Required Skills

  • Must work within the established Ops Model, maintenance accelerator, TAR and project CVP, MOC, and PSM processes.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required as well as strong facilitation, influencing and negotiating capabilities
  • Ability to mentor and develop others and foster relationships
  • Ability to understand business issues and direct favorable outcomes
  • Familiarity with the challenges inherent in the refining and chemical businesses
  • Demonstrated and effective leadership skills
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations

