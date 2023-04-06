Operations Training Superintendent and PTW TA

The Operations Training Superintendent and Permit To Work Technical Authority reports to the Production Manager and is accountable for the quality execution of Permit To Work and Operation Excellence programs at the site. In addition to giving the final answer technical questions, the role is accountable for the site’s knowledge and culture, the quality of the sites audit program, performance management, and driving continuous improvement in the tools, process, and execution across the organization. In addition, this position is accountable for ensuring the successful implementation and continuous improvement of refinery programs under the banner of Operational Excellence.