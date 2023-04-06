Operations Training Superintendent and PTW TA

Job summary

The Operations Training Superintendent and Permit To Work Technical Authority reports to the Production Manager and is accountable for the quality execution of Permit To Work and Operation Excellence programs at the site. In addition to giving the final answer technical questions, the role is accountable for the site’s knowledge and culture, the quality of the sites audit program, performance management, and driving continuous improvement in the tools, process, and execution across the organization. In addition, this position is accountable for ensuring the successful implementation and continuous improvement of refinery programs under the banner of Operational Excellence.



Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

PTW Tech Authority

Owns Control of Work (CoW) Policy Content and Interpretation.

Insures conformance of the following site policies with GDP and RDP standards:

A-1 Hot Work

A-2 Confined Space Entry

A-4 Isolation

D-25 Control of Work

Interprets CoW policy content for the organization

Owns CoW competency standard technical content

Owns content of CoW Audit Protocol

Drives Control of Work OMS conformance through self-verification process.

Approves TAR and Brownfield Capital Project Permit to Work plans

Coordinates external and internal CoW audits and self-verification.

Shares Control of Work lessons learned across the refinery.

Insures consistency of control of work-related roles and responsibilities throughout the organization.

Drives alignment on Permit To Work between Operations and Work Execution.

Audit schedule and reporting

Reviews isolations that require higher level approval for potential project related improvements.

Drives PTW field communication and verification culture.

Operations Excellence Lead

Operations Excellence program management, including: shift handover, gun drill review, procedure reviews, housekeeping, human errors, human factors, and other key performance indicators tracked on the operations rigor scorecard.

Works to ensure data quality for the operations rigor scorecard.

Jointly with the Asset Teams, owns the content of operator rounds and works to ensure their effectiveness in delivering safe and reliable operations.

Drives continuous improvement in rounds content and the technology that supports the execution of rounds

Owns, develops and facilitates agreement of the strategic plan for the operator rounds platform to ensure support and functionality of the system.

Works closely with the IT team and relevant vendor(s) to manage the operator rounds system and maintenance of associated hand-held devices and infrastructure.

Responsible for providing timely reporting on operator rounds to relevant partners

Conducts periodic self-verification of Operations Excellence programs to ensure the integrity of the system and procedures

Accountable for OMS 5.3 level 5 conformance plan implementation

Education

Minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent

Experience

7 years of experience in production related roles in upstream, refining, or chemicals

Supervisory experience is desirable

Experience in change management efforts

Strong health, safety and environmental knowledge and experience.

Must have proven leadership and people management skills – able to inspire, coach, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams.

Strong networking and communication skills.

Required Skills

Must work within the established Ops Model, maintenance accelerator, TAR and project CVP, MOC, and PSM processes.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are required as well as strong facilitation, influencing and negotiating capabilities

Ability to mentor and develop others and foster relationships

Ability to understand business issues and direct favorable outcomes

Familiarity with the challenges inherent in the refining and chemical businesses

Demonstrated and effective leadership skills

