Supply, Trading & Shipping



Project Management Group



The Refining Products Trading Americas (RPTA) Operations Transformation Manager reports to the RPTA head of Operations and is responsible for leading, directing and supporting all workstreams in the digital and transformation space that impact operations.

This role is charged with the pursuit of simplification, integration and automation. The role will be a critical member of the RPTA Operations leadership team and have direct accountability of delivering process and system changes that impact RPTA trading and voyage operations. Additionally, this role will work directly with the global RPT operations team to develop and deliver global improvements and consistency.

The successful candidate has a proven track record in leadership and delivery in the digital and transformation space and has managed the entire lifecycle of digital transformation.

Record of accomplishment in leadership and delivery in the digital and process transformation space with clear evidence of driving culture, compliance and continuous improvement

Influential and clear communicator across organizational levels

Ability to lead and influence across direct and extended teams

Ability to synthesize data and information to build a clear strategic picture to shape business decisions

Self-starter with elevated level of diligence and initiative

Ability to identify and document business benefits associated with digital and process improvements

Strong record of performance bias and delivery

Own, maintain and deliver the short/long-term digital strategy for Operations

Lead all projects and workstreams that impact the RPTA digital/process space

Embed a culture of continuous improvement

Responsible for ensuring that an updated list of all applications used by operations is up to date, with a full review to define and articulate risk and business priorities

Represent Operations in all digital initiatives and transformation projects in the organization

Provide timely updates to global RPT and CLT leadership teams on delivery against the strategy

Deliver global leadership and connectivity across the Operations Transformation agenda for global RPT and Trading & Shipping (T&S).

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Design development and delivery, Digital Delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Leadership, Performance management, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Transformation Projects



