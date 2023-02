Job summary

The Operations & Midstream Standards Authority is responsible for the development, implementation, and revision of standard operating procedures. These procedures enable and assist the safe and reliable standard execution of work by bpx personnel through the retention of best practices, safety learnings, regulatory requirements, policies, OEM recommendations and more.



Key Accountabilities:

Update and refine Ops SOP based on feedback, investigations, and leading indicators

Develop Midstream SOP

Development of additional SOP material as business needs arise

Develop training and refresher courses for SOP material

Work with other Enabling Teams to develop integration point(s) for SOP material in established and developing workflows

Conduct field assessments of SOP applicability and usage

Conduct quarterly standards meetings providing actionable insights based on data and feedback

Support Investigation Team both technically and in regard to SOP content, policies, etc.

Support Learning Team in development and delivery of training materials

BS in Engineering field or related experience

Act as bpx SME (Subject Matter Expert) on Ops and Midsteam SOPs

Facilitate learnings between bpx and BP

Hands on field experience with normal Operations tasks

Ability to receive feedback and implement improvements

Track record of delivering projects that influence multiple teams

Clear and concise technical writing

Ability to travel ~25%

Location: Houston or DenverWe offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-$183,000