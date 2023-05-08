Operations and Engineering Authority, ANZ (Perth based)

Job summary

bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) function is the “second layer of defense” in a three-layer model (self-verification, assurance, audit) used to drive safe, compliant, and reliable operations.



At its core, the Operations and Engineering Authority role provides this S&ORA support locally to the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) and Terminals & Products (T&P) businesses in Australia and New Zealand. As the senior S&ORA leader in the region, the role is accountable for delivering progress on S&ORA functional priorities, acting as a key bridge between the businesses and the wider S&ORA organization. This role will support M&C, T&P, as well as the new energy projects and businesses going forward.



Some of your responsibilities will include:

Maintain independent assurance of conformance to OMS and S+OR related requirements, including the health of barriers associated with risks Where not in conformance, know what plans are in place, that they are robust, the risks evaluated appropriately, and implemented

Maintain integrated view of risk for the businesses Properly identify risk and provide assurance that implementation plans are appropriate, calibrated and executed effectively Input into the Annual Operating Plan with respect to S&ORA Agree discipline specific Annual Plans produced by the businesses

Maintain an independent view on quality of operations, including areas of capability, leadership, and culture Monitor progress of OMS embedment, systematic management, and application of continuous improvement Agree S&ORA core and critical role appointments Provide coaching either through the embedded teams or through central S&ORA where needed to ensure standardized, high performing, and systematic operations.

Provide Engineering Authority support as specified in Group and Segment defined practices.

Provide technical expertise to the line, intervening and escalating as appropriate, to cause corrective action.

Significant demonstrable experience as senior leader with proven track record of leadership in matters of safety and operational risk, including working knowledge of OMS (operating management system), GDPs (group defined practices), and ETPs (engineering technical practices).

Demonstration of understanding of engineering risk and the ability to make informed judgements in support of business value.

Experience building technical and operational capability as line or functional role; understands the ‘specialist’ as well as ‘generalist’ needs.

Experience in implementation/participation of Assurance or Self-Verification Programs.

Leadership (Energizing People) - Collaborative and team-oriented. Effectively influence and lead key stakeholders without formal authority.

Possessing a customer-focused and results-driven approach. Understanding the demands and challenges of the line. Understanding impact of decisions on the Line. Demonstrating agility and flexibility in forging solutions.

Building strong, trust-based relationships with key stakeholders. Collaborating to develop and/or co-create solutions that deliver results.

Generous salary package and 12% super.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

Career development and mentoring programs

Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

About youWhat's in it for you?Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand. This is a Perth based role, however bp can offer domestic relocation in Australia for the right candidate.