Operations and Engineering Authority, ANZ (Perth based)

bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) function is the “second layer of defense” in a three-layer model (self-verification, assurance, audit) used to drive safe, compliant, and reliable operations.
At its core, the Operations and Engineering Authority role provides this S&ORA support locally to the Mobility & Convenience (M&C) and Terminals & Products (T&P) businesses in Australia and New Zealand. As the senior S&ORA leader in the region, the role is accountable for delivering progress on S&ORA functional priorities, acting as a key bridge between the businesses and the wider S&ORA organization. This role will support M&C, T&P, as well as the new energy projects and businesses going forward.
Some of your responsibilities will include: