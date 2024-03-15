Operations and Maintenance Specialist (O&M O)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities/Responsibilities:

Optimally follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures.

Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day- to-day goals and tasks.

Be a self-starter and have the ability to work independently and without supervision.

Effectively manage time and resources and ability to run multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Exhibit strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

Demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others.

Take initiative to continually develop skills and knowledge which includes additional education and/or training.

Tackle problems, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions.

Work effectively on diverse teams.

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally.

Value and practice continuous learning.

Demonstrate leadership skills.

Exhibit a high level of initiative.

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Successfully able to wear a respirator, clear medical exam, clean shaven

Work nights, weekends, holidays and is subject to call-outs including response to emergency situations.

Work additional overtime as needed

The successful candidate must complete all training and qualification requirements within stated timeframe of the BP Pipelines O&M O Training Program.

Attend offsite meetings and/or training events as required, and occasion, during off shift hours

Exhibits safe work practices.

Ability to acquire a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) Card is required by United States Coast Guard (USCG), Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Conduct monthly meter calibrations.

Effectively handle change of custody for ticket transfers

Conduct daily measurement tasks.

Collect product samples and use lab equipment to run samples

Effectively run and maintain scrapers to clear pipelines.

Conduct manual and automatic tank gauging.

Must check line-ups and manifold.

Know pump, station alarms and what to do if get them.

Check product availability and pumping order conflicts.

Do station check every shift -- check oil in units and fill as needed, check valves for any leaks, check block and bleed on valves

Gauge sump and record level every shift

Accounting -- SYNTHESIS upload/download every shift, calibrate products, tank gauging after every movement.

Maximo do work orders, work requests, time entry.

Align with all company security procedures and MTSA Security Procedures per USCG requirements.

Interact with local, state and federal regulatory agencies as the need arises per audits and/or inspections.

Participate in Health-Safety-Security-Environmental (HSSE) Drills and Exercises.

Contractor management for site work.

Some work is required over top of water.

Working at heights, climbing storage tanks, accessing the marine dock.

About You:

Minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent.

Additional Competencies & Experience:



In accordance with BP’s multiskilling training approach, the below competencies include areas where an employee will receive additional training and workflows they may support on a secondary basis. Prior experience is helpful, but not rigorously required.

Ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and complete alignment sheets.

Maintain, troubleshoot, and repair equipment as assigned.

Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections.

Use SYNTHESIS, MAXIMO, VTA, MS Office and other applications.

Installation and maintenance of multiple equipment associated with petroleum liquids and/or gas terminals and pipeline.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications.

Participate in all emergency response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as the need arises.

Safe and accurate procedures, including lock out tag out procedures, to preform normal maintenance for running scrapers in a petroleum system; experience with PLC’s, including programming, installation, maintenance, and repair.

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer.

Computer skills (including MS Office Suites)

Valid Driver’s License is required.

Driving safety is mandatory at all times and a condition of employment according to BP Pipelines Vehicle Safety Policy.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Operations is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the growing demand for energy. We are looking for operations guides who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically sophisticated and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use.

Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

How much do we pay? New hires for the O&M O position start at an hourly rate of $33.47, the entry level rate for the O&M classification. The hourly rate incrementally increases to the O&M O rate $49.96 as the employee progresses through and optimally completes the O&M Skills Training curriculum (approximately 24 months from employment start date).

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.