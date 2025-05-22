Operations and Maintenance Specialist (O&M O)

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

The Operations and Maintenance (O&M O) position provides electrical and mechanical maintenance work and field operations for BP US Terminal and Pipelines (T&P). The O&M O role is a multi-craft position focused on Operations and Damage Prevention duties. This position specifically will primarily be required to perform Damage Prevention duties. Individual will play a key role protecting our pipeline system from 3rd party damage. This position will be located out of our Renton, WA facility and support pipeline between Everett and Renton, within King and Snohomish counties in Washington state.

To be considered for employment, candidates must live within a reasonable commuting distance (within 30 miles) to their regularly assigned geographical area.





Key Accountabilities:

Perform pipeline identification, location and marking lines through the use of electronic locator and probe.

Inspect area pipelines on a daily basis for leaks, replace damaged markers and check other irregularities. Inspections are completed both by vehicle and foot.

Occasional hand digging, manual probing and walking rough terrain.

Checks and records equipment and rectifier readings.

Responsible for monitoring and observing excavation activities over/near the pipeline.

Acts as a liaison on behalf of BP with Utilities, Municipalities, Property owners, Excavators and other third parties.

Recognize third party scope of work and what needs to be done to protect the pipeline.

Attend Public Awareness & Education meetings.

Monitor and locate notifications for conflicts.

Receive and physically check items on aerial report.

Maintain equipment in good working condition.

Prepare “as-built” drawings of foreign line crossings and other outside construction activities.

Complete Inspection & Repair reports, Foreign Line Crossing reports or others as required.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications

Complete all emergency Response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory, and other as required.

Other duties as assigned.

Successfully and effectively follow all health, safety, security, environmental (HSSE) and operational and maintenance practices and procedures.

Be motivated and accountable for achieving long-term and day- to-day goals and tasks.

Be a self-starter and have the ability to work independently and without supervision.

Effectively manage time and resources and ability to manage multiple tasks and responsibilities simultaneously.

Exhibit strong interpersonal and organizational skills.

Demonstrate and transfer work related knowledge to others.

Take initiative to continually develop skills and knowledge which includes additional education and/or training.

Solve problems, overcome obstacles, and make good decisions.

Work effectively on diverse teams.

Good oral/written communication skills and communicate effectively with all levels both internally and externally.

Value and practice continuous learning.

Demonstrate leadership skills.

Exhibit a high level of initiative

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed but not limited to eye/face protection, flame retardant clothing (FRC), foot protection, gloves, hearing protection, head protection, etc.

Work nights, weekends, holidays and overtime as necessary and is subject to call-outs including response to emergency situations.

The successful candidate must complete all training and qualification requirements within stated timeframe of the BP Pipelines OM/EM Multitasking Training Program.

Exhibits safe work practices, including driving both on and off the road.

Requirements:

Minimum of a High School diploma or equivalent.

Preferred 3+ years of mechanical or electrical experience or a 2 year technical degree in electrical, electronic instrumentation or equivalent.

Must be willing to travel to other locations within the district’s geographical area of responsibility, depending on workload and business needs. An onsite interview and training will be required. Two separate 2 week periods of onboarding training out of state. Travel & Hotel Accommodations will be expensed for training upon pre-employment clearance & hire.



Additional Competencies & Experience:

In accordance with BP’s multiskilling training approach, the below competencies include areas where an employee will receive additional training and workflows they may support on a secondary basis. Prior experience is helpful and preferred, but not strictly required.

Ability to read maps, alignment sheets, construction drawings and complete alignment sheets.

Underground construction experience and knowledge.

Conduct and document DOT equipment inspections.

Use MAXIMO, CBT, MS Office, and other applications.

Meet all DOT requirements, including Operator Qualifications.

Participate in all emergency response training, including Hazwoper, RCRA, respiratory and other as required.

Legal authorization to work in the US on a full-time basis for anyone other than current employer.

Valid Driver’s License is required.

Driving safety is mandatory at all times and a condition of employment in accordance with BP Pipelines Vehicle Safety Policy.

Must be committed to learning new skills and complete the O&M training curriculum required for the assigned job classification level within the outlined timeframe.

Ability to acquire a TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card) Card if required by local operations.

Why Join Us

bp is reimagining energy for people and the planet. By joining our Renton-based team, you’ll contribute directly to the delivery of safe, efficient refined products across the region — supporting our mission to deliver energy securely and sustainably. We offer competitive pay, industry-leading benefits, ongoing development, and the opportunity to shape the energy future in the Pacific Northwest.

Job Accountability: Overtime

As a condition of employment, all employees must be available to work overtime as needed. This includes working evenings, weekends, holidays, and responding to callouts, including emergency situations. The ability to work overtime is essential to ensure safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operations, as well as the timely completion of projects.

How much do we pay? New hires for the O&M O position start at an hourly rate of $34.64, the entry level rate for the O&M classification. The hourly rate incrementally increases to the O&M O rate $51.71 as the employee progresses through and optimally completes the O&M Skills Training curriculum (approximately 36-48 months from employment start date). Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting

This position is eligible for Core U.S. Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.