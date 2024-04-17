Operations and Performance Senior Manager

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

Please note this role can be performed from our Singapore, London, Chicago, or Houston office locations.

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

The carriage of hydrocarbons and other hydrogen vectors by third party vessels represent significant exposure risk to bp. The purpose of the Operations & Performance team is to ensure that vessels chartered by bp continue to operate at a level that continues to meet bp’s standards after coming on charter.

As part of the Vetting & Clearance Leadership Team (V&C LT), the Operations & Performance Manager will manage a team of globally deployed Ops & Performance Superintendents overseeing post fixture risk management of 3rd party vessels and their technical operators.

Using data analytics to monitor performance and exercising appropriate influence on internal and external partners this individual shall ensure barrier health is sustained or enhanced during the term of the charter.

They will support business delivery by establishing effective engagement and communication with technical managers to ensure and reinforce expectations on performance are clearly understood.

They will be responsible for providing assurance for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, self-verification of vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support to bp collaborators as required by the V&C LT

Key Accountabilities

Manage and lead a team of experienced professional mariners and engineers to deliver post fixture oversight of time charter, high use vessels and dedicated COA vessels to ensure sustained HSSE performance and support the optimization of the commercial ventures.

To support V&C LT, Partnerships and Project LT and Head of Commercial as required to exercise owners’ responsibilities for bp bareboat chartered, owned third party managed vessels and barges.

Develop and manage strong collaborative relationships with peers at 3rd party operator technical managers in support of ensuring sustained operational performance post fixture.

Support collaborators with communications to designated time charter, high use, COA vessels and technical managers on bp strategic priorities.

Development and implementation of critical metrics and PSI analytics to monitor the ongoing operational performance of time-chartered companies and vessels as requested by partners.

Develop, recommend, and monitor implementation of performance enhancement plans as informed by the analytics for designated time charter, high use, COA vessels and any technical managers as directed by key collaborators.

Expedite quality resolutions following adverse HSE incidents and/or operational performance feedback from Technical Managers as assigned by V&C Team to ensure sustained barrier health and operational performance.

Ensure the consistent application of all marine activity policies and procedures post fixture and provide guidance to bp businesses to ensure similar implementation where such activity is delegated.

Provide marine activity support and advice to bp partners, Ship Owners & Technical Managers and Industry Bodies that move hydrocarbons or other hydrogen vectors in bulk on the water.

Contribute towards the enhancement, development and maintenance of the Assurance System database and appropriate analytics to effectively demonstrate HSSE performance.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers

- or –

Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background including substantial experience in the management of ship operations and/or management of marine terminal operations.

Essential Experience and Attributes

Excellent communication skills.

Relationship building, influencing skills and ability to have courageous conversations.

Understanding of contractor management requirements and application to the third-party shipping interfaces within bp.

Have a deep understanding of, and ability to skilfully navigate, the technical and commercial post fixture interfaces.

Deep technical marine operations experience.

The ability to identify and deliver business change in complex and challenging environment.

Knowledge of OCIMF systems and processes including SIRE, TMSA & MTIS.

Previous vetting and clearance experience.

Technical / Role-specific Competencies

Ship Owner Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the BPCA

Ship Owner Meetings: Meeting with Ship Owners

Vessel Inspections: Purpose; Planning Report Reviews; Assessing Reports

STS Contractor Assessments: Purpose; Planning; Processing the STS Contractor Assessment

Risk Assessment: Leading Risk Assessments

Management of Change: Coordinating MoC Process

Effective Communications

Desirable Criteria

Risk analytical experience specifically the development of dynamic barrier assessments and leading indicators.

Understanding of CDI – Marine processes.

Understanding of SIGTTO processes.

Skilled at influencing and building relationships.

Knowledge of statistical analysis techniques.

Knowledge of project planning processes.

Why join bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.