Operations and Performance Senior Manager

Please note this role can be performed from our Singapore, London, Chicago, or Houston office locations.
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
The carriage of hydrocarbons and other hydrogen vectors by third party vessels represent significant exposure risk to bp. The purpose of the Operations & Performance team is to ensure that vessels chartered by bp continue to operate at a level that continues to meet bp’s standards after coming on charter.
As part of the Vetting & Clearance Leadership Team (V&C LT), the Operations & Performance Manager will manage a team of globally deployed Ops & Performance Superintendents overseeing post fixture risk management of 3rd party vessels and their technical operators.
Using data analytics to monitor performance and exercising appropriate influence on internal and external partners this individual shall ensure barrier health is sustained or enhanced during the term of the charter.
They will support business delivery by establishing effective engagement and communication with technical managers to ensure and reinforce expectations on performance are clearly understood.
They will be responsible for providing assurance for marine related activities, by performing any combination of routine marine assurance assessments, self-verification of vetting and clearance reviews and providing ad-hoc marine advice and support to bp collaborators as required by the V&C LT
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education and Qualifications
Class II/2 or III/2 (Master Mariner or Chief Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/ 2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers
- or –
Equivalent professional marine qualification/experience with a shipping background including substantial experience in the management of ship operations and/or management of marine terminal operations.
Essential Experience and Attributes
Technical / Role-specific Competencies
Desirable Criteria
Why join bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
