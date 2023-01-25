Operations and Transformation Manager, Supply & Inventory Accounting

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade GResponsible for managing a team to support the business with accounting issues, including controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.



Job Purpose



The role of Operations and Transformation Manager, Inventory Accounting is a critical role within the leadership team of GBS India and the extended functional leadership team for GBS Finance. The successful candidate will lead a large and diverse team accountable for hydrocarbon inventory reconciliation, supply accounting, settlement, and transaction control activities on behalf of different businesses and regions ensuring compliance to and external accounting standards.



Key Accountabilities

Leadership

Responsible for leadership of a large and diverse Team (different Finance sub-functions are under the scope of this role) providing clear strategic and operational leadership aligned to the broader GBS vision and strategy. Therefore, this role is the designated Finance Lead for GBS Finance India

Responsible for building and sustaining functional and business specific relationships under the GBS stakeholder management framework

Accountable for all aspects of organisation capability and management within GBS Finance India as part of the GBS Finance LT

Commercial

Optimise cost to serve of GBS Finance India activities including optimisation of delivery footprints, consolidation of services in automation of transactional accounting and supporting digitisation of finance services where possible

Accountable for YoY delivery of agreed FTE productivity performance for GBS Finance India

Technical

Organisationally, this role will be responsible directly for all production revenue, terminal & retail site inventory reconciliation, volume & transaction control activity and other supply accounting services delivered from India

Ensure accounting policies per the group reporting manual are complied with to ensure that the GRM is properly applied in entities within the remit of this role

Apply Group policies and local standards in association with the Heads of Control (region and segment), group internal and external audit to deliver a strong internal control environment capturing, analysing and reporting financial outcomes including risks and variances

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements transformative solutions that solve our most challenging and complex problems

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating ’s values, behaviours and mindsets

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions

Key Challenges

Transform, modernize and digitalize end-to-end GBS Finance India business processes - GBS is seen as driving modernization and transformation not just for the functional scope of services but truly E2E

Accelerate process standardization, efficiency and value creation- GBS is leading the development and use of process automation capability for bp

Building the required network to support successful transition of services while earning trust and credibility to transform those services E2E for bp

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in related field / Qualified accountant with minimum 15 years PQE

Transformation and digital mindset – we are looking for leaders who relish the opportunity to learn and advance their own as well as the skills of their teams

Strong evidence of performance delivery in addition to well-developed analytical and problem-solving skills in a global scale, complex organisation

Oil industry or relevant equivalent experience

Desirable Criteria