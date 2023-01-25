Operations and Transformation Manager, Supply & Inventory Accounting

Grade GResponsible for managing a team to support the business with accounting issues, including controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.
Job Purpose
The role of Operations and Transformation Manager, Inventory Accounting is a critical role within the leadership team of GBS India and the extended functional leadership team for GBS Finance. The successful candidate will lead a large and diverse team accountable for hydrocarbon inventory reconciliation, supply accounting, settlement, and transaction control activities on behalf of different businesses and regions ensuring compliance to and external accounting standards.
Key Accountabilities
Leadership