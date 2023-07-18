Job summary

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The role title Operations Automation Lead (Geophysics and Subsurface) is part of the Digital Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) discipline, and Technology Development sub-discipline. Its purpose is to accelerate useful technologies through the innovation funnel, ideally to product, to sustainably transform bp to an IEC. Following an eMOC process, this vacancy will be responsible to take over and drive a Production and operations (P&O) and Carbon subsurface focused activity set, working with the yet to be announced Senior SME in P&O responsible for Advanced Acquisition Technologies Blue Ocean Seismic Services UK startup to build a 10,000 underwater seismic node fleet – bpVentures with Blue Ocean Monitoring and Woodside. Duties include Joint Development Agreement lead and aligning with bp Seismic Delivery organization for future Field Trials. Co-ordination of technical reviews and evaluation of data & operations from field trials by engaging suitable domain authorities in bp Seismic Delivery and I&E. Autonomous Marine field trial lead – support partnering with external vessel and payload providers, engage with internal operations and domain authorities, drawing on marine autonomy working group / digital science / operations expertise, manage a complex set of technology evaluations aligned with bp operations practices and regulatory expert input (sound and marine life, biodiversity, safety, lifting, exclusion zones etc.). Own contracting, invoicing and IP implications. Nimble land seismic source research - support research into low-impact, highly efficient onshore seismic sources for applications including Carbon (CCUS), with activity in the field and 3 way technology development agreement, external numerical modelling, publications, invoicing and contract management. Co-chair subsurface field trial hopper (I&E, P&O) to track opportunities and match to planned operational activity sets. As part of Innovation Acceleration, this role will be a member of the newly created Innovation and Technology Acceleration team with staff in Houston, Chicago, Pune and Sunbury. The team mission is to identify, experiment, invent and verify digital and physical technologies useful to our business strategy & products. The team vision is a future with leaner, smarter facilities and new energy technology businesses underpinned by an efficient asset management platform and digital products (performing to transform). The team includes both the “how” and the “what”. Focus areas include Autonomous Operations (IoT, Robotics, Autonomy, Automation) | Asset Management (Digital Twin, Industrial Analytics, AI&ML, simulation and optimization) | Sustainable Seismic. Our customers include P&O, Renewables (growth engines), Shipping and Retail. The role will be a senior member (“Lead”) in the team. It is ideal for an experienced individual with and interest in technology development / application and physical operations.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Are you looking for a career in tech that truly helps make the world a better place? bp is moving through the biggest transition in its 100+ year history with the goal of becoming one of the world’s largest renewable energy providers and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.The role title Operations Automation Lead (Geophysics and Subsurface) is part of the Digital Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) discipline, and Technology Development sub-discipline. Its purpose is to accelerate useful technologies through the innovation funnel, ideally to product, to sustainably transform bp to an IEC.Following an eMOC process, this vacancy will be responsible to take over and drive a Production and operations (P&O) and Carbon subsurface focused activity set, working with the yet to be announced Senior SME in P&O responsible for Advanced Acquisition TechnologiesBlue Ocean Seismic Services UK startup to build a 10,000 underwater seismic node fleet – bpVentures with Blue Ocean Monitoring and Woodside. Duties include Joint Development Agreement lead and aligning with bp Seismic Delivery organization for future Field Trials. Co-ordination of technical reviews and evaluation of data & operations from field trials by engaging suitable domain authorities in bp Seismic Delivery and I&E.Autonomous Marine field trial lead – support partnering with external vessel and payload providers, engage with internal operations and domain authorities, drawing on marine autonomy working group / digital science / operations expertise, manage a complex set of technology evaluations aligned with bp operations practices and regulatory expert input (sound and marine life, biodiversity, safety, lifting, exclusion zones etc.). Own contracting, invoicing and IP implications.Nimble land seismic source research - support research into low-impact, highly efficient onshore seismic sources for applications including Carbon (CCUS), with activity in the field and 3 way technology development agreement, external numerical modelling, publications, invoicing and contract management.Co-chair subsurface field trial hopper (I&E, P&O) to track opportunities and match to planned operational activity sets.As part of Innovation Acceleration, this role will be a member of the newly created Innovation and Technology Acceleration team with staff in Houston, Chicago, Pune and Sunbury. The team mission is to identify, experiment, invent and verify digital and physical technologies useful to our business strategy & products. The team vision is a future with leaner, smarter facilities and new energy technology businesses underpinned by an efficient asset management platform and digital products (performing to transform).The team includes both the “how” and the “what”. Focus areas include Autonomous Operations (IoT, Robotics, Autonomy, Automation) | Asset Management (Digital Twin, Industrial Analytics, AI&ML, simulation and optimization) | Sustainable Seismic. Our customers include P&O, Renewables (growth engines), Shipping and Retail.The role will be a senior member (“Lead”) in the team. It is ideal for an experienced individual with and interest in technology development / application and physical operations.



Job Description:

Key responsibilities:

Technology development – Across digital and physical technologies: lead activities such as: research, benchmarking, field trials, technology road mapping and lifecycles, proof of technology (PoT), proof of concept (PoC), proof of value (PoV). Also, to advocate and sponsor technology with customers and externally outside bp. Provide squad coaching and assurance (i.e., ensuring squads are operating according to I&E/Discipline practices and work is technically correct, active squad member to assist in technology development, external publications (including patent submissions and maintenance), engaging and handling external suppliers (i.e., vendors) and organizations (i.e., consortia, JIPs, other industry bodies)

Create and integrate strategies – Lead management of 1) commercial strategy, 2) technology strategy, 3) intellectual asset management strategy and communications / external publications. This includes work programs to evaluate ‘buy, build, partner, venture’ technology strategies that solve business problems and needs; handle invention disclosure forms (IDF) and patent portfolios.

Team and line management – Currently no direct reports for this role. Work with squad leads to plan effective staff deployments, guiding staff performance and development and identifying capability gaps and maintaining the technology field health.

Support product development - collaborate with the I&E Product organization, build and maintain strong collaborator engagement with customers and priorities, deploy into product squads' technology and domain authority roles to support rapid product development when required.



Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or higher in a scientific or engineering subject area (ideally with a high numeracy level)



Essential Experience and Attributes

Strong background and delivery in a recognized industry domain subject area (e.g., geophysics, subsurface)

A passion for technology and research

A curious nature, with a willingness to challenge conventional thinking and evaluate alternative approaches.

Excellent communicator, especially across teams, sites and organizations.

Bias for action – following up on results and surprises and learning fast.

Interest in commercial / business models and intellectual assets



Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Research Programming / Modelling (simulation) skills

Experience with bp workflows, such as MoGO, seismic data management, Seismic Acquisition, Survey and Positioning, Seismic Processing, procurement, and intellectual asset management

Understanding of BP-vendor relationships and global industry IT and automation technology trends

Awareness and interest in subsurface business and technology fit (ADPs, NOCs, OBOs etc.)



Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Digital innovation, Intellectual Asset Management, Managing strategic partnerships, Optimization, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Technology Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.