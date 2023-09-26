Operations support manager Austria

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the improvement of store performance within own district, ensuring delivery of the retail strategy and ensuring each area operates to the highest standards, developing growth and development plans for underperforming stores.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Operations Support Manager

In this role You will:

Lead the Operations support team consisting of 3 FTEs - a Sales Support & Contract Advisor, a Change Coach as well as a Food Safety Advisor

Manage the operations support team and hold direct reports accountable through appropriate performance management, employee lifecycles interventions and on the job feedback

Own the P&I process E2E working with all stakeholders across the organisation to ensure capacity planning is accurate and projects that impact on retail sites are prioritised appropriately

Work collaboratively with business partners to filter and prioritise all activities and demands made on the field teams

Plan, coordinate and complete activities to ensure they land on site at the right time with the right tools for maximum results

Appropriately challenge business partners on the output of effective work by ensuring a full understanding and analysis of all relevant store data, information insight, costs and KPI’s

Ensure in close liaison with local RSMs and RTMs and OpEx high quality Execution of all operational standards and strategy for our Convenience and Food offer (in line with our HSSE and HACCP legislative standards)

Channel of Trades including back office processes resulting from those in close collaboration with Finance and GBS teams

Ensure that the retail operations team is always legal safe and compliant through working alongside the HSSE team to create and improve on safety related processes and procedures

Support the delivery of site costs and to manage 3rd party supply of relevant store requirements such as consumables.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree level education in business/marketing a preference

Project management qualifications beneficial

Professional language knowledge both in English and German

Leadership of small- and medium sized local market-based teams and individuals

Strong Retail & or Operations Management experience

Strong networker & partner management, internal and external

Strong understanding of retail offers and partnerships

Digital affinity

Experience in activity management, portfolio- and capacity planning

Experience in crisis- and business continuity relevant situations

Experience in Customer Operations Management

Strong understanding of CI and project/programme management

Strong customer focus and customer careline process management

Business/retail/commercial competence

Interpretation and utilisation of financial data

Exceptionally strong collaborator management

In-depth knowledge of retail operations processes

Courage to make difficult decisions and or recommendations

This is a home-based role with high focus on the Eastern part of the country.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

The monthly salary for this role is between 5000-6000 EUR/month in gross.

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth



Legal Disclaimer:

