  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 125248BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary


Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.

Binnen Operations waar zowel de process-onderdelen CDU (crude distillation unit) en FCCU (fluid catalytic cracking unit) alsook OM (Oil Movement) onder vallen, zijn wij op zoek naar zowel startende als ervaren

PROCESS OPERATORS

FCCU, CDU en OM:
De onderdelen CDU en FCCU houden zich bezig met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de groep van installaties voor de verwerking van ruwe olie tot half- en eindproducten.
OM draagt zorg voor een goede aan- en afvoer van ruwe olie via het tank-park en de haven met aanlegsteigers voor zee- en binnenvaartschepen, het beladen van trucks en het zuiveren van afvalwater. Tevens vinden product verpompingen via externe pijpleidingen naar binnen- en buitenland en het mengen van halfproducten tot eindproducten in de blendstations plaats.

Jouw nieuwe baan:
In deze dynamische functie ben je als operator binnen onze units onder andere verantwoordelijk voor het opereren van de installaties en voor de te verwerken producten volgens planning. Je controleert het productieproces en de producten en speelt hier direct op in als je afwijkingen waarneemt. Binnen OM ben je verantwoordelijk voor de logistieke processen op onze raffinaderij. Je controleert het productieproces en de producten en speelt hier direct op in als je afwijkingen waarneemt. Tankauto- en wagon beladingen, afvalwaterbehandeling, steigerwerkzaamheden en olie documentatie behoren ook tot je taken.
Tevens ben je betrokken bij het begeleiden, voorbereiden en controleren van alle onderhoudswerkzaamheden. Het voorbereiden en uitvoeren van speciale operationele transacties, zoals start-ups, shutdowns, grote reparatiestops en turnarounds behoort ook tot je taken. Je wacht sluit je uiteraard af met een heldere verslaglegging en wachtoverdracht.
Je werkt in een 5-ploegendienst in een 1-2-2 rooster en je werkt zowel in de controlekamer als buiten op de proces units, of in het Tank-park en bijbehorende haven. De ploeg waarin je komt te werken, bestaat uit zo’n 18 collega’s. Na indiensttreding start je met een uitgebreid en goed vormgegeven intern opleidingstraject, waarin individuele aandacht voor training voorop staat.

Jouw profiel:
  • Bij voorkeur een afgeronde opleiding Vapro C / MBO Algemene Operationele Technieken niveau 4, maar minimaal Vapro B / MBO Algemene Operationele Technieken niveau 3 of een gelijkwaardige technische opleiding op MBO (3 of 4) niveau;
  • Certificaat VCA Basis;
  • Gemotiveerd voor deelname aan het interne opleidingtraject en aanvullende trainingen en cursussen zoals o.a. Industrieel Brandbestrijding;
  • Basiskennis Engelse taal in woord en geschrift;
  • Werk / stage ervaring in een soortgelijke functie binnen een raffinaderij is een pré;
  • Je beschikt over de volgende competenties: je bent in staat je zowel mondeling als schriftelijk goed uit te drukken, je bent een teamspeler, resultaatgericht en je bent gedreven en gemotiveerd om je verder te ontwikkelen.
Aanvullende informatie:
  • BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden;
  • Er zijn volop mogelijkheden voor vakinhoudelijke trainingen, cursussen en persoonlijke ontwikkeling;
  • Een persoonlijk profiel-analyse en een (medische) aanstellingskeuringmaken deel uit van de selectieprocedure;
  • Als onderdeel van deze sollicitatieprocedure dien je:
    • een cv en motivatiebrief te overleggen;
    • Bereid te zijn medewerking te verlenen aan een eventueel referentieonderzoek;
  • Voor (aanvang) indiensttreding is vereist:
    • Een geldig identiteitsbewijs en indien van toepassing uw verblijfsvergunning;
    • Een Verklaring Omtrent Gedrag;
    • Het kunnen overleggen van geldige diploma’s zoals vermeld in het CV.
  • Gekwalificeerde kandidaten zullen worden meegenomen in de sollicitatieprocedure ongeacht afkomst, sekse, religie, seksuele voorkeur, gender-identiteit, etc.

Interesse?
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. U kunt reageren via onze website: www.stapbinnenbijbp.nl.

Grade L
