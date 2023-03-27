Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all it's resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp. The Whiting Refinery is currently accepting applications for Process Operator positions.

The starting pay is $34.98/hour; with opportunity to rise after successful completion of required trainings and certifications.

There will be two hiring classes. Our hiring classes will start in Summer / Fall of 2023 after our application screening process and pre-employment testing.

The Refinery Process Operator maintains, monitors, and controls the continuous operations of petroleum refining and process equipment in a safe, environmentally sound, reliable and optimum operations of their operating area and refinery process unit(s). This includes making rounds where equipment is checked for proper operation and sampling process streams, handling and using procedures during emergency situations, and maintain compliance with all safety and environmental policies.



The Process Operator performs the startup/shutdown of equipment and taking equipment out of service and returning the repaired equipment back to service using the appropriate procedure and checklist. They will be performing minor maintenance and coordinates repair of any piece of equipment by the Maintenance Department. This role will be able understand written and verbal orders while working in a dynamic team with the following key accountabilities:

Troubleshoot and correct any deficiencies with the process/equipment and communicate to management, complete “Trouble-Shooting Guide” as necessary prior to Work Requests being written

Understands Control of Work (CoW) and Process Safety policies and procedures and proper application and use of procedures or checklists while remaining compliant with Process Safety Management

Write written log of all activities that occurred during the shift and provide thorough handover to oncoming operator

Accurate reading of levels and pressures, temperatures, and other operational components

About you



A High School Diploma or equivalent is required for the role, however a Bachelor's Degree or Associate's degree or completion of apprenticeship program will be advantageous. A minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience or technical field training or military experience in an industrial or manufacturing environment such as refinery, power or chemical plant, or military equivalent preferred. Experience with distillation, filtration, separation, blending, storage, shipping, chemical reaction processes would greatly benefit the role holder.



A detailed oriented self-starter with excellent verbal, written communication and proficient computer skills are crucial to the role. We are looking for someone with strong mechanical proficiency with an understanding of physical science, chemistry and mathematics. Ability to systematically identify root causes and troubleshoot, identify and assess safety hazards and accurately compare similarities and differences to optimize or detect abnormal conditions are vital to succeed in this role.



The successful candidate will be:

Working a rotating 12-hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, holidays and available for overtime in an outside all-weather environment

Standing, walking, lifting and carrying up to 30-pounds; bending, stooping, twisting, reaching, stretching, pushing, pulling, dragging 50-yards, balancing, kneeling, crawling, use of hands and feet

Working in confined space and in high places and withstanding heights while climbing ladders and stairs

Wearing fresh air gear, respirators and other protective equipment as required



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!