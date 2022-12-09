Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll create a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering progressive projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.



The Toledo Refinery is currently accepting applications for Process Operator positions.



The starting pay is $37.87/hour; with opportunity to rise to $50.50/hour after successful completion of required trainings and certifications.



The hiring class will start in Mid-2023 after our application screening process and pre-employment testing.



The Refinery Process Operator is responsible for monitoring and controlling the continuous operation of process equipment in a safe, environmentally sound, and reliable manner. This includes performing rounds to check for proper operation, sampling process streams, following procedures during normal operation and emergency situations, and maintain compliance with all safety and environmental policies.

The Process Operator is responsible for shutting equipment down, preparing for maintenance, and returning equipment to service once maintenance work is completed, including performing minor maintenance tasks. This role will be able to follow written and verbal direction while working in a dynamic team with the following key accountabilities:

Troubleshoot and correct any deficiencies with the process/equipment and communicate to management, complete “Trouble-Shooting Guide” as necessary prior to Work Requests being written

Understands Control of Work (CoW) and Process Safety policies, procedures and proper application and use of procedures or checklists while remaining compliant with Process Safety Management

Write log of all activities that occurred during the shift and provide thorough handover to oncoming operator

Accurate reading of levels, pressures, temperatures, and other operational components

A High School Diploma or equivalent is required for the role, however a bachelor’s degree or associate’s degree or completion of apprenticeship program will be advantageous. A minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience or technical field training or military experience in an industrial or manufacturing environment such as refinery, power, or chemical plant, or military equivalent preferred. Experience with distillation, filtration, separation, blending, storage, shipping, chemical reaction processes would greatly benefit the role holder.



A detailed oriented self-starter with excellent verbal, written communication and proficient computer skills are crucial to the role. We are looking for someone with strong mechanical proficiency with an understanding of physical science, chemistry, and mathematics. Ability to systematically troubleshoot and identify root causes, identify and assess safety hazards and continuously optimize operation are vital to succeed in this role.



The successful candidate will be:

Working a rotating 12-hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, holidays and available for overtime in an outside all-weather environment

Standing, walking, lifting, and carrying up to 30-pounds; bending, stooping, twisting, reaching, stretching, pushing, pulling, dragging 50-yards, balancing, kneeling, crawling, use of hands and feet

Climbing ladders and stairs, working at heights, and in limited scenarios making confined space entry.

Wearing fresh air gear, respirators, and other protective equipment, as required

Required to be able to work at heights. Ascending and descending ladders, stairs, scaffolding, ramps, using feet, legs, and/or hands and arms. This height may be greater than 10 feet and may reach 100+ feet. Body agility is emphasized.

Required to pass physical abilities testing

Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced, and the deal is expected to close in early 2023. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus.

Please be aware that if you apply for this role and given the announcement of the sale of the Toledo Refinery to Cenovus, you consent to your personal data being transferred to Cenovus in some stage of the recruitment process.

You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.