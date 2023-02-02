Job summary

The Whiting Clean Energy (WCE) Facility is a 525 MW combined cycle cogeneration plant comprised of a 2x1 power block and a 3000gpm demineralizer water plant. WCE provides process steam to the Whiting Refinery and electrical generation to the Midwest ISO.

The Plant Operator is a valued member of the Operations Team who aids the Lead Operator in monitoring and running the plant in a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally sound manner. This person serves as the hands, eyes and ears out on the units assisting the Lead Operator in implementing the operations plan, optimizing the units, and performing minor maintenance activities of all equipment and plant functions throughout the facility. This person works under the direction of the Lead Operator and reports to the Operations Supervisor.