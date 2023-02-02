The Whiting Clean Energy (WCE) Facility is a 525 MW combined cycle cogeneration plant comprised of a 2x1 power block and a 3000gpm demineralizer water plant. WCE provides process steam to the Whiting Refinery and electrical generation to the Midwest ISO.
The Plant Operator is a valued member of the Operations Team who aids the Lead Operator in monitoring and running the plant in a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally sound manner. This person serves as the hands, eyes and ears out on the units assisting the Lead Operator in implementing the operations plan, optimizing the units, and performing minor maintenance activities of all equipment and plant functions throughout the facility. This person works under the direction of the Lead Operator and reports to the Operations Supervisor.
Conduct thorough and complete unit rounds every shift
Monitor readings from instrumentation for variances and trending from prescribed operating standards and procedures and report findings to Lead Operator and Operations Supervisor
Respond to variances as instructed by the Lead Operator or Operations Supervisor to adjust and maintain proper operation of equipment and systems
Monitor plant facilities and equipment for safe reliable performance of equipment and operations including demineralizer train regenerations and carbon filter back washes
Operates all plant equipment/systems optimally within scope of responsibility
Perform adjustments and minor maintenance corrections on equipment found operating beyond the prescribed setting or an unsafe condition
Assist/perform routine maintenance of basic plant equipment as directed by the Lead Operator or the Operations Supervisor
Uses the CMMS system for entering detailed work requests and other maintenance work requirements
Support maintenance activities as required such as equipment testing
Perform chemical tests for the plant water and steam systems to maintain proper quality and monitor neutralization and discharge water to assure compliance with standards and regulations
Report and correct unsafe conditions or hazards; Stop unsafe work
Operate plant mobile equipment (trucks, crane, forklift, scissor lift, snowplow)
Inventory materials and maintain at specified levels and reorder as necessary
Off-load bulk chemicals used for plant operations
Secure and isolate equipment under LOTO for maintenance purposes
Perform startup and shutdown activities including local support of all major equipment
Responsible for writing and maintaining Equipment Logs, Operation Logs and other reports as required in a neat and professional manner
Review, perform and document tasks as described in procedures
Perform routine inspections and tests to ensure demineralizer system, power block and balance of plant are operating at optimal levels
Participate in facility continued training program including the training of plant personnel
Non-routine/non-emergency support such as: TAR, project/construction support, procedures/drawings/training material, HAZOP/MOC
Maintains proficiency as a qualified Plant Operator
Perform other duties and administrative tasks as assigned by Operations Leadership
Participate in training as designated for new hires
Monitors performance to air/water permit limitations and stops operations that violate regulations
Maintains high housekeeping standards including snow shoveling/snow blower work
Understand process variables cause and effect
Participation in unit drills
HSSE training requirements completed per schedule
Control of work (CoW) support including responsibilities of Issuing Authority (IA), permit compliance, etc.