  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Operator

Operator

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145073BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The Whiting Clean Energy (WCE) Facility is a 525 MW combined cycle cogeneration plant comprised of a 2x1 power block and a 3000gpm demineralizer water plant. WCE provides process steam to the Whiting Refinery and electrical generation to the Midwest ISO.
The Plant Operator is a valued member of the Operations Team who aids the Lead Operator in monitoring and running the plant in a safe, reliable, efficient and environmentally sound manner. This person serves as the hands, eyes and ears out on the units assisting the Lead Operator in implementing the operations plan, optimizing the units, and performing minor maintenance activities of all equipment and plant functions throughout the facility. This person works under the direction of the Lead Operator and reports to the Operations Supervisor.

  • Conduct thorough and complete unit rounds every shift
  • Monitor readings from instrumentation for variances and trending from prescribed operating standards and procedures and report findings to Lead Operator and Operations Supervisor
  • Respond to variances as instructed by the Lead Operator or Operations Supervisor to adjust and maintain proper operation of equipment and systems
  • Monitor plant facilities and equipment for safe reliable performance of equipment and operations including demineralizer train regenerations and carbon filter back washes
  • Operates all plant equipment/systems optimally within scope of responsibility
  • Perform adjustments and minor maintenance corrections on equipment found operating beyond the prescribed setting or an unsafe condition
  • Assist/perform routine maintenance of basic plant equipment as directed by the Lead Operator or the Operations Supervisor
  • Uses the CMMS system for entering detailed work requests and other maintenance work requirements
  • Support maintenance activities as required such as equipment testing
  • Perform chemical tests for the plant water and steam systems to maintain proper quality and monitor neutralization and discharge water to assure compliance with standards and regulations
  • Report and correct unsafe conditions or hazards; Stop unsafe work
  • Operate plant mobile equipment (trucks, crane, forklift, scissor lift, snowplow)
  • Inventory materials and maintain at specified levels and reorder as necessary
  • Off-load bulk chemicals used for plant operations
  • Secure and isolate equipment under LOTO for maintenance purposes
  • Perform startup and shutdown activities including local support of all major equipment
  • Responsible for writing and maintaining Equipment Logs, Operation Logs and other reports as required in a neat and professional manner
  • Review, perform and document tasks as described in procedures
  • Perform routine inspections and tests to ensure demineralizer system, power block and balance of plant are operating at optimal levels
  • Participate in facility continued training program including the training of plant personnel
  • Non-routine/non-emergency support such as: TAR, project/construction support, procedures/drawings/training material, HAZOP/MOC
  • Maintains proficiency as a qualified Plant Operator
  • Perform other duties and administrative tasks as assigned by Operations Leadership
  • Participate in training as designated for new hires
  • Monitors performance to air/water permit limitations and stops operations that violate regulations
  • Maintains high housekeeping standards including snow shoveling/snow blower work
  • Understand process variables cause and effect
  • Participation in unit drills
  • HSSE training requirements completed per schedule
  • Control of work (CoW) support including responsibilities of Issuing Authority (IA), permit compliance, etc.

