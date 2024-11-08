Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Process Operator performs the startup/shutdown of equipment and taking equipment out of service and returning the repaired equipment back to service using the appropriate procedure and checklist. They will be performing minor maintenance and coordinates repair of any piece of equipment by the Maintenance Department. This role will be able understand written and verbal orders while working in a dynamic team with the following key accountabilities:

Troubleshoot and correct any deficiencies with the process/equipment and communicate to management, complete “Trouble-Shooting Guide” as necessary prior to Work Requests being written

Understands Control of Work (CoW) and Process Safety policies and procedures and proper application and use of procedures or checklists while remaining compliant with Process Safety Management

Write written log of all activities that occurred during the shift and provide thorough handover to oncoming operator

Accurate reading of levels and pressures, temperatures, and other operational components

About you



A High School Diploma or equivalent is required for the role, however a bachelor’s degree or associate degree or completion of apprenticeship program will be advantageous. A minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience or technical field training or military experience in an industrial or manufacturing environment such as refinery, power or chemical plant, or military equivalent preferred. Experience with distillation, filtration, separation, blending, storage, shipping, chemical reaction processes would greatly benefit the role holder.



A detailed oriented self-starter with excellent verbal, written communication and proficient computer skills are crucial to the role. We are looking for someone with strong mechanical proficiency with an understanding of physical science, chemistry and mathematics. Ability to systematically identify root causes and troubleshoot, identify and assess safety hazards and accurately compare similarities and differences to optimize or detect abnormal conditions are vital to succeed in this role.



The successful candidate will be:

Working a rotating 12-hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, holidays and available for overtime in an outside all-weather environment

Standing, walking, lifting and carrying up to 30-pounds; bending, stooping, twisting, reaching, stretching, pushing, pulling, dragging 50-yards, balancing, kneeling, crawling, use of hands and feet

Working in confined space and in high places and withstanding heights while climbing ladders and stairs

Wearing fresh air gear, respirators and other protective equipment as required



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.