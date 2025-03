This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Description:

We are seeking a highly motivated, mechanically inclined Production Technician with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. You will be responsible for working in the Eagle Ford field with other teams to install new infrastructure (well, equipment, facilities), perform repairs, perform preventative maintenance on existing equipment, diagnose issues, conduct root cause failure analysis, pre and post job reviews, handle contractor work, collect data / validate conditions, and investigate customer/3rd party issues.

Key components of this role are supporting a manufacturing business mindset with periodic quality assurance or verifications of business processes including safety, understanding and driving non-desired outcomes (defects and variability) out of the operating model, and collaborating across teams to drive improvement into the business though fundamental changes in operating practices.

The physical demands are frequent: standing, walking, bending, stooping, pushing, pulling, and repetitive foot, leg, hand, arm, shoulder, and torso movements. In addition, there are periodic demands of: operating power equipment, sitting at desk, utilizing computers and phones and occasionally lifting or moving up to 50lbs.

What we need from you:

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with remote staff on problems that may be encountered using phone, video or virtual assist technology

Analytical prowess to leverage data and available resources to resolve key issues that arise every single day in the field.

Gain full cycle understanding of oil and gas operating systems from reservoir to sales line.

Actively schedule activities and make yourself available to assist others and build partnerships.

Seek out opportunities to increase capability and capacity and assist in identifying training gaps within the team.

Actively participate as a member of business unit to improve team processes and build interdependent team culture.

Proven ability to learn or conduct basic failure analysis, nodal analysis

Validated problem-solving ability used in similar settings with impactful results to the business.

Experience using data to drive decision-making

High level of aptitude and interest with new technology

Preferred skills and behaviors:

Experience in oil and gas or other manufacturing/industrial business

Understanding of oil and gas industry

Electro-mechanical background with experience working in lean processes environment

Conscious of desired vs. non-desired outcomes and willingness to affect change

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

Extraordinary listening and social skills along with upbeat, naturally inquisitive, and confidence-instilling approach both remotely and in person.

Close out estimates, complete post-construction checks, complete as-builts and review contractor invoices

Adaptable to changes in the work environment, handling challenging demands, and taking care of frequent changes, delays or unexpected events

Understanding of databases, data architecture, and technologies used to transform and transport data

Schedule: Various rotational schedules available

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $90,000-$122,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



