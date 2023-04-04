Job summary

The Operator Training Simulator (OTS) Engineer will be a member of the Process Control Team reporting to the Process Control Superintendent with secondary supervision from the Operations Excellence Superintendent. The role will partner with the area operations OTS trainers and the DCS systems team to deliver the site OTS simulator training program. The OTS engineer will also interact with the bp solutions central OTS program team.

The primary responsibility of the OTS Engineer will be to maintain and continuously improve the simulator software, model, and DCS configuration. This will be accomplished by completing maintenance tasks to ensure that the OTS model and OTS DCS are current with the actual unit and fit for training. Along with the associated area OTS Trainer, the OTS Engineer will also be a designated tag to any new projects that impact the refinery operator training simulators.



Key Accountabilities:

Ensures that changes on the production system are reflected on the simulator in a timely fashion (responsible for consistency between the live and modeled systems)

Support site aim to continually drive open OTS “punch list” items to zero

Work together with bp Solutions central team and OTS vendors to prioritize and coordinate OTS project and maintenance work

Work together with site project managers and area OTS trainers (as delegates of asset superintendents) to understand impact on OTS systems related to new site projects and automation system updates/upgrades (both controllers and DCS software)

Partner regularly with site process control engineers to understand changes to the live system and to replicate those on the OTS (including making OTS model updates where necessary).

Ensures that the installed OTS systems have high uptime/availability to meet training demands

Partners with the Process Control System specialists to ensure the timely availability and reliability of the simulation system

Collaborates with OTS trainers to troubleshoot and solve control issues and enhance existing controls

Partners with the OTS trainers to:

Commission, tune, troubleshoot, develop, maintain, and support future upgrades to the existing Operator Training Simulators

Undertake the functional/detailed design, planning, execution, testing and implementation of new OTS systems

Leverage the simulated training environment to test new process control schemes prior to use on the live system and to complete engineering or design reviews of changes to the process

Participate in global initiatives related to OTS as appropriate (CIF calls and annual meetings, reporting KPIs, sharing lessons learned, peer assistance to other parts of the company in the field of OTS systems)

Responsible for delivering role accountabilities described in site and global OTS program documents

Ability to work as a team player, comply with standards, follow management of change policies, enhance process digital security, and fully document projects and activities

Be willing and able to also develop capability to provide process control engineering support for live system and to provide back-up coverage as needed, and to provide on-call coverage for nights and weekends on a rotating schedule with process control team.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering or a related degree.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

7-15 years of experience in oil, gas, chemicals, or related industry.

Hands on DCS control engineering configuration experience or refining process modeling experience (with the willingness to learn both skills)

Effective communication skills with all levels in the Refinery and the ability to communicate technical information both oral and written.

This role is to be on-site at the Refinery.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience with model software (such as IndissPlus, Dynism, Prosim) configuration and troubleshooting

Familiar with Process Modeling software (Petrosim, Hysis)

Process knowledge (catalytic cracking, crude distilling, catalytic reforming, hydrofining, hydrocracking)

Familiar with Process control systems (Honeywell Experion and/or TDC 3000 a plus)

Understanding of process dynamics, control engineering principles, and practical operating knowledge.

Programming experience (VBA, python, C++, etc.)

How much do we pay (Base)? $113,000 - $211,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

