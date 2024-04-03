Operator Training Simulator Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the role

Working as part of bp's Global Operator Simulator Programme, the OTS Specialist will be responsible for leading the implementation of Operator training simulators and providing support to the maintenance and standardization for site and region Operator Training Simulator hardware and software.

In line with bp's global hybrid working policy the position is expected to be office / site based a minimum of 3 days per week with flexibility for the successful candidate to be located in the UK, the Netherlands, or Germany.

Up to 50% travel can be expected depending on base location.

What you will deliver

Lead projects for refineries and production regions to deliver operator training simulators.

Provide guidelines to assist site staff on Operator Training Simulator software and hardware maintenance and upgrade.

Provide IT related technical support for commissioning, tuning, troubleshooting, development, maintenance, and support of future upgrades to the operator Training Simulators to ensure that the installed Operator Training Simulator systems have high uptime/availability to meet training demands.

Contributes to the Operator Training Simulator technical and commercial strategy.

Lead and deliver Modifications/updates to DCS graphics (human machine interface) as needed to maintain consistency with the plant systems.

Lead and partner with the Process Control hardware and computing Network Specialists to ensure the availability and reliability of the simulation system.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a degree in a relevant engineering discipline (or equivalent) it is important that the successful candidate also demonstrates:

Experience in operations, process engineering, and/or process control.

Experience with process modeling and simulation.

Experience leading technical projects at a site or region.

German language skills (desirable but not essential)

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.