This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

The Optimization Advisor role is focused on enhancing customer experience by driving process simplification, data integrity, and operational improvements for sales businesses. It supports growth by helping define processes, systems and tools to operationalize new programs and offers. Responsibilities include assessing processes, implementing improvements, driving technology efficiencies, and developing best practices. The role involves strategic partnerships, influencing leadership, and acting as a liaison for process and system changes related to customer data. It requires strong attention to detail, business insight, and continuous improvement identification.

What you will deliver

Support integrated solutions across cross functional teams to drive continuous improvement and deliver operational excellence in getting customer basics right to provide our customers a seamless experience.

Enable an effortless customer transactional experience through automation, standardization, and process simplification.

Leverage Agile principles to lead change & automation in end-to-end processes.

Engage with I&E Product management (salesforce, bp Connection, DocuSign). Support discovery squads for digital agenda, prioritization, new business opportunities.

Business Subject Matter Expert (SME) - customer portal (Bp Connection, Salesforce & DocuSign) - Implement Customer Portal strategy to improve usability and deliver a positive customer experience.

Primary SME for Customer Master Data, includes process, interfaces, automation, and design of new offers.

Monitor trends, analysis, metrics, and response plans to achieve & sustain desired levels of performance vs. targeted kpi’s.

Connect digital through to process standardization and optimization.

Support Voice of Customer feedback to improve our ways of working.

Identify and prioritize CI and improvement feature requests from the business and system modifications required to support new programs, new products, and organization changes.

Support process/tool development for Sales growth and onboarding (Pulse (EV), Retail Operating System, Franchise offer, Fleet, Bio, etc.).

Support Center of Excellence – Sales enablement – sales cloud, service cloud

Train team members in process changes, system implementations and policy changes.

Identifying and incorporating best practices across bp.

Experience & Qualifications

Degree required – Bachelors, business or technical.

Support US CST hours (5:30 pm to 2:30 am IST).

10 + years of experience in the areas of relationship management, process improvement and strategic project enablement.

Strong Salesforce and Customer Portal experience – 2+ years.

Strong experience with Microsoft Excel (data manipulation and Validation).

Strong SAP experience – master data, customer and contract.

Experience with performance management and visualization tools (ie PowerBI).

Adept in the use of the Agile methodology to manage a large volume of deliverables and drive project delivery.

Experience with knowledge management tools and documentation.

Meaningful customer engagement, order to cash knowledge and business operational experience in B2B and B2C.

Experience with leading large programs and initiatives to successful outcomes.

Strong application, knowledge and experience in Digital and system advancements and transformation programs.

Proven track record of success in improving customer experience, operations and business performance.

Excellent influencing and communication skills across multi-functional areas.

You will work with

US Customer Excellence Team

US Sales Team – M&C Americas and FS&M

GBS (Pune & Budapest) CMD, Billing, Tax, Pricing, Accounts Receivable, Credit, Finance, Transaction Control

Marketing

Supply

Business Investment

Portfolio Management

Finance

Technology (SAP, Portal, Salesforce, Retail Operating System)

Convenience

Franchise

Fleet

BP Pulse

Product Compliance

Bp Legal

External Counsel

External Customers



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analysis and modelling, Analytical Thinking, Asset operations management, Asset planning and optimization, Channel of trade management, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Commercial performance, Communication, Continued Learning, Contract Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Digital fluency, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Maintenance general, Market Trends, Negotiating, Operations General, Product Quality Management, Receiving Feedback, Reliability general, Risk Management {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.