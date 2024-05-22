Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Optimization Support Analyst Biofuels and Low Carbon

Optimization Support Analyst Biofuels and Low Carbon

Optimization Support Analyst Biofuels and Low Carbon

  • Location France - Cergy
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ080054
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands that touch all areas of our industry – from petrol stations to liquid engineering. Explore our offering and browse our brand portfolio here. 

We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. By working hard to decarbonize and diversify our business, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a : Optimization Support Analyst Biofuels and Low Carbon

Within Midstream Biofuels and Low Carbon France, the biofuels support analyst will be part of a team of three people in contact with many players:

  • External: Logistics companies, terminals, customs officers, suppliers and customers
  • Internal BP department: Supply, Logistics, Marketing, Customs, Finance, Lobbying

In this role you will :

SAP system management

  • Responsible for biofuel purchases management and creation of monthly purchase orders
  • Management of biofuel purchase invoices
  • Management of biofuel sales to our customers (Supply & B2B)
  • Financial closure for biofuels

Customs Biofuel Material Accounting

  • Responsible for the establishment of the biofuels Customs Accounting for BP France 

Energy Saving Certificates management

Sustainability of biofuels

  • Monitors the regulatory and declarative sustainability of biofuels for the DGEC (Ecology Ministry authority in charge of biofuels) via the CarbuRe system 

HSSE Responsibilities

We have the following requirements :

  • French (minimum C1 level required)
  • English (minimum B2 level required)
  • Good knowledge of HSSE values
  • Curiosity and appetite for learning
  • Rigor in execution
  • Ability to work in a team
  • Proficient in SAP (PRE)
  • Knowledge of PowerBI
  • Use of Excel in its "advanced" options
  • Supply / Logistics general knowledge
  • Knowledge of Biofuels and Energy saving certificate desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you :

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued ;
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks ;
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path ;
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package ;
  • And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. 

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement




Relocation Assistance:




Remote Type:




Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

