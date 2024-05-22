Entity:Customers & Products
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands that touch all areas of our industry – from petrol stations to liquid engineering. Explore our offering and browse our brand portfolio here.
We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. By working hard to decarbonize and diversify our business, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our team and advance your career as a : Optimization Support Analyst Biofuels and Low Carbon
Within Midstream Biofuels and Low Carbon France, the biofuels support analyst will be part of a team of three people in contact with many players:
In this role you will :
SAP system management
Customs Biofuel Material Accounting
Energy Saving Certificates management
Sustainability of biofuels
HSSE Responsibilities
We have the following requirements :
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you :
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.