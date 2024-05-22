This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



Join our team and advance your career as a : Optimization Support Analyst Biofuels and Low Carbon

Within Midstream Biofuels and Low Carbon France, the biofuels support analyst will be part of a team of three people in contact with many players:

External: Logistics companies, terminals, customs officers, suppliers and customers

Internal BP department: Supply, Logistics, Marketing, Customs, Finance, Lobbying

In this role you will :

SAP system management

Responsible for biofuel purchases management and creation of monthly purchase orders

Management of biofuel purchase invoices

Management of biofuel sales to our customers (Supply & B2B)

Financial closure for biofuels

Customs Biofuel Material Accounting

Responsible for the establishment of the biofuels Customs Accounting for BP France

Energy Saving Certificates management

Sustainability of biofuels

Monitors the regulatory and declarative sustainability of biofuels for the DGEC (Ecology Ministry authority in charge of biofuels) via the CarbuRe system

HSSE Responsibilities

We have the following requirements :

French (minimum C1 level required)

English (minimum B2 level required)

Good knowledge of HSSE values

Curiosity and appetite for learning

Rigor in execution

Ability to work in a team

Proficient in SAP (PRE)

Knowledge of PowerBI

Use of Excel in its "advanced" options

Supply / Logistics general knowledge

Knowledge of Biofuels and Energy saving certificate desirable

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you :

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued ;

Possibility to join our social communities and networks ;

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path ;

Life & health insurance, medical care package ;

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is not available for remote working



