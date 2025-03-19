Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Optimization Team Lead

Job Description

We are seeking an experienced and motivated Optimization Team Lead to guide a team of optimizers in enhancing production efficiency and well performance. This role requires a growth mindset, a strong technical foundation, and a passion for driving data-driven improvements. You will work closely with operations, production engineers, and technology support teams to diagnose performance challenges, develop optimization strategies, and implement scalable solutions for Gas Lift, Rod Pump, Free Flow and Plunger Lift well sets.

Key Responsibilities

Lead a team of optimizers in identifying widespread production challenges and developing data-centric solutions.

Collaborate with operations personnel to systematically improve cost, safety, and production performance through data-driven insights.

Develop and implement descriptive and diagnostic analytics to identify performance trends and drive continuous optimization efforts.

Enhance field capabilities by partnering with Production Technicians to build technical skillsets and improve operational decision-making.

Utilize and refine visualization tools (Power BI, PiVision) to deliver intuitive, value-driven insights for stakeholders across the organization.

Drive improvements to optimization tools with supporting engineers and technology teams.

Conduct field visits to strengthen relationships, gather firsthand insights, and ensure practical implementation of optimization strategies.

Foster collaboration across teams to drive systematic, scalable improvements and share best practices organization-wide.

Create structured best practices on artificial lift for optimizers to execute against.

Develop KPIs for field wide optimization of artificial lift wells that focus on driving production and well reliability.

Required Qualifications

Extensive well optimization experience, including proven strategies for Gas Lift, Rod Pump and Plunger Lift optimization.

10 years or more of production operations experience

Hands-on Echo Meter experience and expertise in downhole troubleshooting.

Strong data visualization skills with proficiency in Power BI and PI Vision.

Experienced working with and manipulating large data sets.

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to engage and align with stakeholders across disciplines.

Preferred Qualifications

Deep understanding of Oil & Gas operations, particularly production optimization strategies.

Proven ability to apply statistical analysis to solve operational challenges.

Empathy-driven approach to visualization tool development—focusing on usability, clear business value, and enhanced end-user experience.

Growth mindset, with a demonstrated ability to learn quickly, adapt to new challenges, and drive change.

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 1 hand at self-selected height: 70 lbs for a distance of 50 feet x 2; self-paced and with a 60 second rest period between carry tests.

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 30 steps, self-paced

Ladder Climb Test: Climb up and down 8 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $141,000-$180,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Work Location: George West

Remote Type: This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



