Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities. So many oil and gas field operations are old school… want to change that? You will help us refine a new operating model by leading an elite team of field operation professionals and contractors to eliminate repeat well site failures, automate daily work flows, and beat safety, production and cost targets. You will utilize advanced automated tools to lead well optimization, production & deferral dispatch, root cause failure analysis and will lead OPEX projects such as artificial lift installations, compressor optimization, and well site repairs. You will develop creative solutions to old problems and will collaborate with software developers to improve existing technology and invent new tools and hardware. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing cost of failures, deferment, and LOE, while managing HSE risks and hazards from the business. If you can’t eliminate the work, you will develop and improve Standard Operating Procedures and checklists for common well site activities. You will optimize current work processes, train employees and third-party contractors, and ensure field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently. Want to disrupt the upstream oil and gas industry? Let’s talk.

What we expect from you:

Collaborate within the operations, engineering, and leadership team to identify widespread issues, and to build a data-centric strategy to properly address them.

Systematically improve business value through descriptive and diagnostic analytics performed on operations data (cost, safety, and production).

Optimizer will provide real time monitoring and dispatch to optimize field production and efficient response to environmental concerns in support of business strategy: Field based fluid level shots and problem well diagnostics Continuous improvement of assigned field’s primary lift method Gas Lift or Plunger Assisted Gas Lift setpoints and diagnostics Plunger Lift selection, philosophy, and setpoints BPX Eagle Ford has 100’s of Gas Lift wells and 100’s of Plunger Lift wells with count growing in the field requiring continuous improvement Monitor plungers daily and provide direction to Technicians to operate within safe operating limits (i.e. minimize velocity excursions) Intraday well, compressor, and facility downtime Monitoring of production critical indicators (e. g. pressures, well rates, etc.) Efficient remote compressor monitoring and restarts Post return to production evaluation and setpoints for challenging wells Environmental and Emergency Response With the review of SCADA data and anomalies may need visit site or review wellsite cameras to confirm safe well site operation Alarm monitoring and reduction, Performance against Well Targets Regular interface between engineering, construction, well interventions, operations, and leadership to effectively optimize the well stock Recommendations and feedback for continuous improvement strategies across various levels of artificial lift and surface facility designs to reach a low touch point system



Preferred Skills:

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance

Understanding of Oil and Gas industry, preferably hands on training in the field with various operating surface kits, subsurface artificial lift designs, and midstream gathering infrastructure Echometer or similar fluid level and bottom hole pressure calculations Quality time in the field witnessing or performing artificial lift and operations work Root Cause Failure Analysis Well by Well Reviews Training of field staff in relation to Artificial Lift methods

Proven skillset to effectively optimize production remotely with problem solving skills

Take responsibility and ownership of personal performance

Ability to manage several different tasks at once

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives

Empathetic and asset-focused when crafting visualization tools: Effective listener who develops visualizations that are intuitive, generate clear business value, and improve end user experience.

Effective Communicator: Ability to communicate concisely and accurately across an entire organization, from data scientists to field personnel.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $92,000 - 124,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.