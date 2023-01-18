Optimizer - ERCOT is responsible for operational duties for BP's physical power obligations in ERCOT. The role's main focus is scheduling, managing, and balancing all physical schedules within BP's ERCOT Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant and maintaining internal and external customer relationships.
