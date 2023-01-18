Job summary

Role Synopsis

Optimizer - ERCOT is responsible for operational duties for BP's physical power obligations in ERCOT. The role's main focus is scheduling, managing, and balancing all physical schedules within BP's ERCOT Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant and maintaining internal and external customer relationships.

Accountabilities

Day Ahead scheduling duties for bp's physical power obligations in ERCOT for BPERC activities

Must be aligned with all internal and external requirements

Support the development and implementation of the Power team's business strategy

Provide analytical support to Power traders when requested

Assist all internal bp affiliate relationships

Help optimize ERCOT assets

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree in related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

3-5 years relevant experience scheduling and trading power

Knowledge of ERCOT market rules and protocols

Solid understanding of the optimization and scheduling of power assets

Able to multi-task and manage high pressure situations in a dynamic environment

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills including proficiency in Excel

Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data is highly desired

Work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines

Experience with electrical systems operations, scheduling, tagging, power flows and generation technologies.

Able to work on a 24/7 rotating shift

Desirable Criteria

Multilingual; preference of Spanish or Portuguese

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.