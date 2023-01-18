Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Optimizer: ERCOT

Optimizer: ERCOT

Optimizer: ERCOT

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144487BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Optimizer - ERCOT is responsible for operational duties for BP's physical power obligations in ERCOT. The role's main focus is scheduling, managing, and balancing all physical schedules within BP's ERCOT Power Portfolio while being 100% compliant and maintaining internal and external customer relationships.

Accountabilities

  • Day Ahead scheduling duties for bp's physical power obligations in ERCOT for BPERC activities
  • Must be aligned with all internal and external requirements
  • Support the development and implementation of the Power team's business strategy
  • Provide analytical support to Power traders when requested
  • Assist all internal bp affiliate relationships
  • Help optimize ERCOT assets

Essential Education

  • Bachelor's degree in related field

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • 3-5 years relevant experience scheduling and trading power
  • Knowledge of ERCOT market rules and protocols
  • Solid understanding of the optimization and scheduling of power assets
  • Able to multi-task and manage high pressure situations in a dynamic environment
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Excellent analytical, computational, and problem-solving skills including proficiency in Excel
  • Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data is highly desired
  • Work in a fast-paced environment with critical time deadlines
  • Experience with electrical systems operations, scheduling, tagging, power flows and generation technologies.
  • Able to work on a 24/7 rotating shift

Desirable Criteria

  • Multilingual; preference of Spanish or Portuguese

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply Search all jobs at bp