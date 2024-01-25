This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance.



We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting optimizer with a growth mind set and track record of extraordinary delivery in a dynamic work environment. You will work directly with operations personnel to tackle problems through data insight. You will develop holistic solutions and improvements to on-going oilfield problems.

What we expect from you:

Collaborate with operations team to identify widespread issues, and to build a data-centric strategy to properly address them.

Develop descriptive analytics to effectively find trends from operational data to build business value.

Systematically improve business value through descriptive and diagnostic analytics performed on operations data (cost, safety, and production).

You are willing to travel to the field approximately 25 percent of the time to meet with key partners to understand common issues and to build relationships.

What we need from you:

Background in data visualization, with experience in Tableau, Spotfire, or PowerBI.

Experience pulling data using SQL queries, and fundamental understanding of SQL database architecture.

Bachelor’s degree in a business, finance, or STEM-related field.

Preferred Skills:

Understanding of Oil and Gas industry.

Minimum of 3 years of experience

Proven experience using statistical analysis to solve problems.

Empathetic and asset-focused when crafting visualization tools: Effective listener who develops visualizations that are intuitive, generate clear business value, and improve end user experience.

Effective Communicator: Ability to communicate concisely and accurately across an entire organization, from data scientists to field personnel.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly.

Compensation

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000 - $135,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



