Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting optimizer with a growth mind set and track record of extraordinary delivery in a dynamic work environment. You will work directly with operations personnel to address problems through data insight. You will develop comprehensive solutions and improvements to optimize Gas Lift and Plunger Lift well sets.

What we expect from you:

Collaborate with operations team to identify widespread issues, and to build a data-centric strategy to accurately address them.

Develop descriptive analytics to optimally find trends from operational data to build business value.

Systematically improve business value through descriptive and diagnostic analytics performed on operations data (cost, safety, and production).

You are willing to travel to the field approximately 40 percent of the time to meet with key partners to understand common issues and to build relationships.

What we need from you:

Echo meter experience and DH troubleshooting

Extensive well optimization experience including proven optimization strategies

Partnering with the Production Technicians to build skillsets across the organization

Background in data visualization, with experience in PowerBI and Power Apps

Experience pulling data using SQL queries, and fundamental understanding of SQL database architecture.

Collaboration with peers to drive systematic improvements across the organization

Preferred Skills:

Understanding of Oil and Gas industry.

Proven experience using statistical analysis to solve problems.

Empathetic and asset-focused when crafting visualization tools: Effective listener who develops visualizations that are intuitive, generate clear business value, and improve end user experience.

Effective Communicator: Ability to communicate concisely and accurately across an entire organization, from data scientists to field personnel.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $95,000-129,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

