We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting optimizer with a growth mind set and track record of extraordinary delivery in a dynamic work environment. You will work directly with operations personnel to tackle problems through data insight. You will develop holistic solutions and improvements to optimize Gas Lift and Plunger Lift well sets.

What we expect from you:

Collaborate with operations team to identify widespread issues, and to build a data-centric strategy to properly address them.

Develop descriptive analytics to effectively find trends from operational data to build business value.

Systematically improve business value through descriptive and diagnostic analytics performed on operations data (cost, safety, and production).

You are willing to travel to the field approximately 40 percent of the time to meet with key partners to understand common issues and to build relationships.

What we need from you:

Echo meter experience and DH troubleshooting

Extensive well optimization experience including proven optimization strategies

Partnering with the Production Technicians to build skillsets across the organization

Background in data visualization, with experience in PowerBI and Power Apps

Experience pulling data using SQL queries, and fundamental understanding of SQL database architecture.

Collaboration with peers to drive systematic improvements across the organization

Preferred Skills:

Understanding of Oil and Gas industry.

Proven experience using statistical analysis to solve problems.

Empathetic and asset-focused when crafting visualization tools: Effective listener who develops visualizations that are intuitive, generate clear business value, and improve end user experience.

Effective Communicator: Ability to communicate concisely and accurately across an entire organization, from data scientists to field personnel.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly.

Schedule: M-F, Field Based, 8 hour days.

Potential Available Schedule: 8on/6 off, Field Based, 10 hour days

Position Critical Demands

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet,

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced,

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities :

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but

continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but

actual touching of toes not required,

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite

knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous,

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat

position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000 - 145,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





