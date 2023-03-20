Job summary

Role synopsis

The Demand Planning and Optimization team within the Fuel Supply and Midstream organization plays an integral part in delivering value for Midstream Products Americas and our customers. As the first point of contact, the Order Management Coordinator is responsible for offering an end to end positive customer experience while delivering commercial value to Midstream. The agents will support branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts. They will interact with bp owned plus third party terminals to support supply reliability, customer communications, and customer allocation management. The role will work with multiple teams across Customers and Products, as well as 3rd Party Partners, to deliver on targets.

Key accountabilities

Serve as first point of contact for customers through email, phone, or live chat to support resolving real time issues such as truck loading, account set-up, allocations, credit, and others, within the agent’s DOA when possible, and then within an escalation framework as required.

Engage with teams within C&P such as Supply, Credit, Transaction Control, Demand, and Sales as required to resolve any escalated customer issue.

Communicate supply notifications to customers as requested by the supply team using the DTN system.

Document all customer interactions within the Salesforce framework..

Provide real time reporting and feedback to key partners during supply disruptions.

Contribute to development and execution of continuous improvement projects.

Build and maintain strong working relationships with customers and supply operations team.

Essential Education

High school diploma required, with a preference for associate degree and additional relevant business experience.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, including clarity in communication and strong listening capacity.

Customer oriented, preferably with experience in customer service or related areas.

Strong organization and problem-solving capabilities.

Networking skills to build strong relationships with business collaborators.

Ability to manage high pressure situations independently during off hours.

Commercial skills to support business decision making, recognize trends, and escalate situations as needed.

Team player, ability to connect with and support others remotely.

Availability to work weekends and/or holidays as required

Flexible hours when needed for team coverage

Experience with Salesforce preferred

Eligibility Requirements

If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age; Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

This is a work from home position and requires high speed internet service.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!