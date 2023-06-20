The Demand Planning and Optimization team within the Fuel Supply and Midstream organization plays an integral part in delivering value for Midstream Products Americas and our customers. As the first point of contact, the Order Management Coordinator is responsible for offering an end to end positive customer experience while delivering commercial value to Midstream. The agents will support branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts. They will interact with bp owned plus third party terminals to support supply reliability, customer communications, and customer allocation management. The role will work with multiple teams across Customers and Products, as well as 3rd Party Partners, to deliver on targets.
High school diploma required, with a preference for associate degree and additional relevant business experience.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer Interactions, Customer Service, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Workload prioritization
