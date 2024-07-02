This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Demand Planning and Optimization team within the Fuel Supply and Midstream organization plays an integral part in delivering value for Midstream Products Americas and our customers! As the first point of contact, the Order Management Coordinator is responsible for offering an end to end positive customer experience while delivering commercial value to Midstream. The agents will support branded and unbranded customers, commercial and strategic accounts. They will interact with bp owned plus third party terminals to support supply reliability, customer communications, and customer allocation management. The role will work with multiple teams across Customers and Products, as well as 3rd Party Partners, to deliver on targets.

Key Accountabilities:

Serve as first point of contact for customers through email, phone, or live chat to support resolving real time issues such as truck loading, account set-up, allocations, credit, and others, within the agent’s DOA when possible, and then within an escalation framework as required.

Engage with teams within C&P such as Supply, Credit, Transaction Control, Demand, and Sales as required to resolve any escalated customer issue.

Communicate supply notifications to customers as requested by the supply team using the DTN system.

Document all customer interactions within the Salesforce framework..

Provide real time reporting and feedback to key collaborators during supply disruptions.

Contribute to development and execution of continuous improvement projects.

Build and maintain strong working relationships with customers and supply operations team.

Education and Experience:

High school diploma required, with a preference for associate degree and additional relevant business experience.

2+ years of call center experience.

Exceptional interpersonal skills, including clarity in communication and strong listening capacity.

Customer oriented, preferably with experience in customer service or related areas.

Strong organization and problem-solving capabilities.

Networking skills to build strong relationships with business collaborators.

Ability to manage high pressure situations independently during off hours.

Commercial skills to support business decision making, recognize trends, and escalate situations as needed.

Team player, ability to connect with and support others remotely.

Availability to work weekends and/or holidays as required

Flexible hours when needed for team coverage

Ability to work Sunday through Thursday - 10:30 am to 7:00 pm

Experience with Salesforce preferred

If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age; Legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.



Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Business process improvement, Communication, Conflict Management, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Digital fluency, Resilience, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.