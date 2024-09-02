This role is eligible for relocation within country

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a

Order Management Lead with German or Spanish or Dutch languages (fixed term)

In this role You will:

Drive effective Purchase Order creation to bp suppliers and issue resolution.

Provide domain expertise to support process activities and decision making.

Validate, monitor, and handle queries.

Complete procurement transactions by managing requisitions, purchase orders, change orders and supplier validation.

Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.

Handle partner concerns as the primary point for issues through detailed root cause analyses.

Manage issue resolution, make recommendation for and implement preventive actions.

Create and analyze Procure to Pay reports, ensure data accuracy and completion and compliance. Challenge and make recommendations for improvement.

Support relevant partners with key business insights that tie to metrics as well as into monthly operational reviews.

Support changes in services by managing the management of change process with internal & external partners.

Enforce compliance with policy and procedures, accurate and timely reporting to internal controls for which the team is responsible.

Work with the relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in finance, Business or Supply Chain or related field.

Fluency in English, and good command of German or Spanish or Dutch languages

5+ years' experience in procurement, sourcing/ materials planning gained in multinational environment.

Strong analytical skills; experience reviewing data and analyzing trends.

Strong Excel knowledge, proficiency with ERP systems (SAP, Oracle etc.)

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to work in a fast paced, changing environment.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-layered environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



