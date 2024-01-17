Order Management Senior Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing elemental procurement, programme and stakeholder management support for the hub or at site, conducting day-to-day (non-category aligned) procurement execution activities under supervision, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by bp operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close. Key activities include:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions

Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage bp stakeholders – e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist etc., to finalize the purchase decision

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Minimum 4-5 years of experience in order management, buying or finance

Strong knowledge of procurement practices with understanding of accounts payable practices

Proficient in PSCM applications including ARIBA, SAP and Salesforce

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

Engaging and collaborative way of working

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment

Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.