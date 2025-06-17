Order Management Specialist - GME (Japanese Speaker)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as an Order Management Specialist - GME.

Purpose of role:

The Order Management (“OM”) Specialist is the customer’s key contact point when placing orders for International, Domestic Marine and Energy products and services. The role includes helping to manage the customer relationship on behalf of International, Domestic Marine and Energy, and managing the entire order to invoice process are the key activities within the Order-to-Cash (O2C) process.

The OM Specialist is expected to ensure customer order is compliant with brand offer before order placement, and keep customer appraised of the delivery progress (i.e. changes to vessel ETA and nominated port, product shortages, out of hours incidents, price enquiries etc). Therefore, the role requires:

deep understanding of customer service processes, and demonstration of customer service and ownership attitude; and,

understanding of complexities in the shipping, marine and energy market, and its global supply network.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Establish and manage strong relationship between distributor/supplier, customer and sales manager by being the primary point of contact for customers. Expected to have regular communication with purchasers, Chief Engineers/ Ship Captain, Sales Managers and Supply / Logistics staff anywhere in the world.

Responsible for all day-to-day customer service related operational tasks such as, receiving enquiries and orders from customers through phone, email and fax, are all diligently attended and completed ( all necessary information are collected and promptly acknowledged and that the order meets the business/customer expectations. ) within the contractual turnaround time.

Accountable to ensure all the orders are accurate, compliant, informative and good quality.

Ensure strong collaboration with Credit team to ensure sufficient credit for order can be processed smoothly.

Take proactive action to monitor the orders to ensure orders are delivered on time.

Highlight/raise to superior/line manager for any potential issue with the order that could result in customer concerns.

Responsible to record and log all customer complaints and non-conformances in given portals/databases.

Key Challenges

Managing an order through multiple systems (Salesforce, Genesys, SAP, Manta, JDE, etc.)

High attention to detail to ensure delivery is on time whereby placement of order must be accurate and on time to meet the supply lead time.

Ensure the order is accurately priced to have an accurate invoice generated to the customer.

Managing the vessel at different geographics and timezone

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Business, Computer / Information Technology, Engineering, or equivalent.

Must be fluent in Japanese (speaking, reading, and writing). Proficiency level: JLPT N1 or N2.

Accredited as Lean Practitioner is desirable.

Shared service centre experience.

Oil and gas industry experience.

Partner engagement (internally & externally)

Written and spoken proficiency in English language.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business values.

Able to multi-tasks and work in a highly dynamic yet fast-moving environment.

Deep experience of working in a customer focused environment.

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage relationships with key partners and customers.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.