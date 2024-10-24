Entity:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as an



Order Management Specialist - Greek Speaking!

In this role You will:

Serving as the primary point of contact for customers, navigating the intricate dynamics between suppliers, sales managers, and global logistics teams with cultural sensitivity and exceptional communication

Handling daily customer service tasks including order processing via phone, email, and fax. Ensuring accurate information gathering, order fulfillment, and prompt acknowledgment of all inquiries

Guiding customers on optimal port selection and address order challenges, such as last-minute changes or small order optimization, to benefit both the company and the customer

Taking decisive action in unforeseen circumstances, offering alternative solutions and seeking technical advice when necessary

Supervising order values to ensure compliance with credit limits and policies, coordinating with Sales/Credit Management as needed

Recording and address customer complaints, contribute to knowledge building in the shipping industry, and identify opportunities for product introductions and market expansion

Monitoring KPIs like IFOT (In Full On Time) service performance, identifying suboptimal patterns, and strive to improve delivery efficiency

What You will need to be successful:

High level of proficiency in Greek and English language

Experience in customer service, particularly in order management or in a business service center environment

Deep understanding of customer needs and specific requirements

Strong written and verbal communication abilities

Proficiency in end-to-end order-to-cash processes, with excellent time management and problem-solving skills

Expertise in SAP, Salesforce, and MS Office applications

Ability to manage senior stakeholders with confidence and credibility

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!