  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Order Management Specialist - Norwegian Speaking

Order Management Specialist - Norwegian Speaking

Order Management Specialist - Norwegian Speaking

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ094370
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry.  We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. 

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as an

Order Management Specialist- Norwegian Speaking

The role exists to provide the customer’s key point of contact when placing orders for International, Domestic Marine and Energy products and services. Helping to manage the customer relationship on behalf of International, Domestic Marine and Energy, and managing the entire order to invoice process are the key activities.

The job holder is expected to ensure a customer order is aligned with the brand offer before placing the order and subsequently keeping the customer appraised of delivery progress (i.e. changes to vessel ETA and nominated port, product shortages, out of hours incidents, spot price enquiries etc). The incumbent is therefore required to understand complexities of the shipping, Marine and Energy market, have a deep understanding Customer Service processes as well as the Global Supply Network of the Marine and Energy Business.

In this role You will:

  • Manage the sophisticated relationship between supplier, customer and sales manager
  • Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks including receiving enquiries and orders from customers by phone, email and fax, ensuring all vital information is collected and promptly acknowledged and that the order meets the PU offer / promise. Proactively provide guidance to the customer on the most appropriate ports from which to get their supplies, challenging out of offer orders e.g. late notice, building small orders etc. and generally optimising lifting’s to suit both the company and the customer.
  • Take prompt corrective action to deal with unforeseen circumstances, e.g. change in ship’s ETA, product contamination, change in delivery transport or unavailability of product. If necessary advise customer on alternate port options and seek technical advice if appropriate before recommending alternate product.
  • Check that the order value maintains the customer within authorised credit limits and policies.
  • Advise prices derived from the contract and advise an optimum delivery point as appropriate. Issue delivery instructions to the appropriate supply hub.  Issue an order confirmation or other order related advice as requested by the customer
  • Record all complaints received from customers and non-conformances on a Continuous Improvement Notice (CIS).
  • Efficient and up to date administration of lost orders /enquiries. Efficient monitoring of their Delivered Not invoiced statistics. 
  • Build up knowledge and competencies in the shipping industry. Help train the customer in the use of DMS/PSD, gather market intelligence and seek additional volume and/or opportunities to introduce new products.
  • Ensure efficient use of Manta and SAP system for the production of correct invoices, including the execution of order amendments as well as proactive focus on clearing suspense and timely dispatch of invoices.
  • Provide regular feedback on technical and commercial issues raised by customers to the account manager and other CS staff. Handle technical enquiries and resolve technical complaints received within competency and ensure forwarding of significant problems and complaints to the Regional Technical Team where appropriate.

What You will need to be successful:

  • Fluency in English AND Norwegian
  • Undergraduate/ Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
  • Minimum 36 months in customer services- in a telephone environment and/or Business Service Center environment is requirement
  • Excellence in understanding of customers’ needs and behaviours
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills; ability to build effective working relationships
  • Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included
  • Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive approach
  • Experience using SAP and MS Office application
  • Senior stakeholder-management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

