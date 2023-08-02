This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Order Management Specialist

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:

Build up knowledge and competencies in the shipping industry. Help train the customer in the use of DMS/PSD, gather market intelligence and seek additional volume and/or opportunities to introduce new products.

Operate the TLM (Total Lubes Management) service if required. The OM must have the ability, knowledge and confidence to recommend vessel order point and quantities and the credibility to justify decisions to customer

Ensure efficient use of Manta and SAP system for the production of correct invoices, including the execution of order amendments as well as proactive focus on clearing suspense and timely dispatch of invoices.

Provide regular feedback on technical and commercial issues raised by customers to the account manager and other CS staff. Handle technical enquiries and resolve technical complaints received within competency and ensure escalation of significant problems and complaints to the Regional Technical Team where appropriate.

Take responsibility for tracking IFOT (In full On Time) service performance including the regular monitoring of the KPI and proactively seeking improvement opportunities.

Review customer historic lifting’s with a view to identifying sub optimal/uneconomic lifting patterns and to endeavour to reduce instances of rushed orders.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Must demonstrate a excellence understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours and also customer specific requirements

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end to end order to cash process included

Strong time management, organisation and solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive mindset

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

Senior stakeholder management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.