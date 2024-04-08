Order Management Specialist

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Order Management (“OM”) Specialist is the customer’s key contact point when placing orders for International, Domestic Marine and Energy products and services. The role includes helping to manage the customer relationship on behalf of International, Domestic Marine and Energy, and managing the entire order to invoice process are the key activities within the Order-to-Cash (O2C) process.

Key Accountabilities

Establish and manage strong relationship between distributor/supplier, customer and sales manager by being the primary point of contact for customers. Expected to have regular communication with purchasers, Chief Engineers/ Ship Captain, Sales Managers and Supply / Logistics staff anywhere in the world.

Responsible for all day-to-day customer service related operational tasks such as, receiving enquiries and orders from customers through phone, email and fax, are all diligently attended and completed ( all necessary information are collected and promptly acknowledged and that the order meets the business/customer expectations. ) within the contractual turnaround time.

) within the contractual turnaround time. Accountable to ensure all the orders are accurate, compliant, informative and good quality.

Ensure strong collaboration with Credit team to ensure sufficient credit for order can be processed smoothly.

Take proactive action to monitor the orders to ensure orders are delivered on time.

Highlight/escalate to superior/line manager for any potential issue with the order that could result in escalations.

Responsible to record and log all customer complaints and non-conformances in given portals/databases.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Business, Computer / Information Technology, Engineering, or equivalent.

Strong proficiency in written and verbal Mandarin language. This is to provide support to the China business.

Accredited as Lean Practitioner is desirable. Minimum 24 months/2 years’ of working experience in inside sales, customer service, in a telephony environment and/or Global Shared Services environment and/or Marine & Energy business.

An excellent communicator in oral and written as well as sensitivity in cultural differences. Understanding of customers’ needs & requirements.

Ability to work in a highly dynamic and fast-moving environment.

Ability to multi-tasks, evaluate impact in order to prioritize the criticality/urgency.

Experience and ability to establishing and maintaining strong relationship with stakeholders and customers.

Attributes: Fast-learner, Positive/Energetic, Resilience, Efficient, Versatile, and Self-Reliant

Strong understanding in Order-to-Cash (O2C) process is a plus.

Desirable Criteria

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business values.

Able to multi-tasks and work in a highly dynamic yet fast-moving environment.

Deep experience of working in a customer focused environment.

Good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills in order to manage relationships with key stakeholders and customers.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Change Order Management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer Order Management, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Mandarin Chinese Language, Order Management, Order Management Systems (OMS), Purchase Order Management, Resilience, Sales Order Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization, Work Order Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.