Order Management Specialist

The GME Order Manager (OM) role exists to provide the customer’s key point of contact when placing orders for International, Domestic Marine and Energy products and services. Helping to manage the customer relationship on behalf of International, Domestic Marine and Energy, and managing the entire order to invoice process are the key activities.

The OM is expected to ensure a customer order is aligned with the brand offer before placing the order and subsequently keeping the customer appraised of delivery progress (i.e. changes to vessel ETA and nominated port, product shortages, out of hours incidents, spot price enquiries etc). The incumbent is therefore required to understand complexities of the shipping, Marine and Energy market, have a deep understanding Customer Service processes as well as the Global Supply Network of the Marine and Energy Business.

Manage the complex relationship between supplier, customer and sales manager, be the primary point of contact for customers, communicate with Customer purchase staff, Chief Engineers, Sales Managers and Supply / Logistics staff anywhere in the world with excellent communication skills and cultural awareness.

Implement day to day customer service related operational tasks including receiving enquiries and orders from customers by phone, email and fax, ensuring all necessary information is collected and promptly acknowledged and that the order meets the PU offer / promise. Proactively provide guidance to the customer on the most appropriate ports from which to get their supplies, challenging out of offer orders e.g. late notice, building small orders etc. and generally optimising lifting’s to suit both the company and the customer.

Take prompt corrective action to deal with unforeseen circumstances, e.g. change in ship’s ETA, product contamination, change in delivery transport or unavailability of product. If necessary advise customer on alternate port options and seek technical advice if appropriate before recommending alternate product.

Check that the order value maintains the customer within authorised credit limits and policies. Ensure violations are progressed with Sales /Credit Management to a satisfactory conclusion and keep the customer advised as requested.

Advise prices derived from the contract and advise an optimum delivery point as appropriate. Issue delivery instructions to the appropriate supply hub. Issue an order confirmation or other order related advice as requested by the customer

Record all complaints received from customers and non-conformances on a Continuous Improvement Notice (CIS).

Efficient and up to date administration of lost orders /enquiries. Efficient monitoring of their Delivered Not invoiced statistics.

Make decisions independently regarding priorities and the timeframe within which tasks can be achieved

Build up knowledge and competencies in the shipping industry. Help train the customer in the use of DMS/PSD, gather market intelligence and seek additional volume and/or opportunities to introduce new products.

Operate the TLM (Total Lubes Management) service if required. The OM must have the ability, knowledge and confidence to recommend vessel order point and quantities and the credibility to justify decisions to customer

Ensure efficient use of Manta and SAP system for the production of correct invoices, including the execution of order amendments as well as proactive focus on clearing suspense and timely dispatch of invoices.

Provide regular feedback on technical and commercial issues raised by customers to the account manager and other CS staff. Handle technical enquiries and resolve technical complaints received within competency and ensure critical issue of significant problems and complaints to the Regional Technical Team where appropriate.

Take responsibility for tracking IFOT (In full On Time) service performance including the regular monitoring of the important metric and proactively seeking improvement opportunities.

Review customer historic lifting’s with a view to identifying sub optimal/uneconomic lifting patterns and to endeavour to reduce instances of rushed orders.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience of minimum 36 months in customer services, in a telephone environment and/or Business Service Center environment is requirement

Must demonstrate a excellence understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours and also customer specific requirements

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end to end order to cash process included

Strong time management, organisation and solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive attitude

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

Senior collaborator management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



