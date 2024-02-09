Order Management Specialist with Portuguese

Entity:Finance
Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.
Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.
Provide the customer’s key point of contact when placing orders for International, Domestic Marine and Energy products and services
Manage the complex relationship between supplier, customer and sales manager
Receive enquiries and orders from customers by phone, email
Manage the entire order to invoice process
Proactively provide guidance to the customer on the most appropriate ports from which to get their supplies
Advise prices derived from the contract and advise an optimum delivery point as appropriate
Check that the order value maintains the customer within authorized credit limits and policies
Record all complaints received from customers
Provide regular feedback on technical and commercial issues raised by customers to the account manager
Afternoon shift starting from 15:30 till midnight supporting US region
Fluency in English & intermediate level in Portuguese
Bachelor’s degree and/ or min. 1 year experience in customer service area
1 year of customer service experience in a telephone environment and/ or Business Service Center environment
MS Office application knowledge and SAP (PRL) user experience is nice to have
Good stakeholder management skills
Excellent communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships
Understand complexities of the Shipping, Marine and Energy market, have a deep understanding Customer Service processes
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
