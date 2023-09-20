Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this, they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third-party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.

Join our Sourcing Team and advance your career as a

ORDER MANAGEMENT TEAM LEADER- C&P and OB&C Europe

In this role You will:

Accountable for service delivery that drives effective Purchase Order creation to BP suppliers and issue resolution.

Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on time Purchase Order to suppliers.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

Resolve complex issues that are escalated and oversee and monitor the Team performance.

Act as Purchase Order (PO) approver in compliance with Delegation of Authority and relevant policies.

Manage the respective Order Management team

Support changes in services by managing the management of change process with Stakeholders – internal & external.

Help with input / support on business case for change proposals.

Support internal change communications and implementation.

Oversee and manage the accurate and timely delivery of order management services (i.e. PO creation, change, acceptance, close and invoice resolution, report preparation, etc.).

Identify, manage and escalate risks as required.

Enforce compliance with policy and procedures, accurate and timely reporting to internal controls for which the team is responsible.

Work with the relevant Internal Control team to maintain controls currently owned within the team and facilitate internal and external audit review.

What You need to be successful:

5+ years experience in procurement, sourcing/ materials planning gained in multinational environment.

3 + years experience in leading, developing and/or coaching teams.

Bachelors’ degree in Finance, Business or Supply Chain or related field.

Fluency in English.

Experience in working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Strong understanding and knowledge of Supply Chain Management (SCM) procurement practices.

Experience in using ERP systems (SAP, Oracle etc) and advanced Excel knowledge.

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

