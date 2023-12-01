Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Order and Invoicing Process Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Drive harmonisation of Order to Invoice Management processes providing cross-divisional process standards

Drive integration between Order to Invoice Management and business processes (including outbound/inbound customer interactions) with the target of end-to-end optimisation

Coordinate with Product Managers, delivery teams and IT to standardise where appropriate, share findings, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives and initiatives

Recommend process automation where feasible

Specify, design and deliver analytic capability for Order to Invoice Management processes

Build and maintain global Order to Invoice Management dashboards that provide insight to process performance and total cost to serve

Assess aspects of Order to Invoice Management process performance and efficiency against market capabilities to identify improvement opportunities (i.e. benchmarking etc.)

Participate in the review of system capabilities to determine if requested process change are aligned with approved global standards

Recommend process and system changes to improve process standardisation and simplification

Maintain Customer service catalogue for Order to Invoice Management ensuring all agreed scope changes are fully detailed and updated

Implement globally harmonised processes and application landscape according to agreed priorities and timelines – drive implementation through projects and improvements

Partner with operational teams to effectively manage the project lifecycle to ensure delivery of desired outcome on a timely basis and within approved budget

Facilitate workshops for process analysis, design and implementation activities

Engage with the customer service delivery teams to understand their needs, and measure and supervise to ensure operational service requirements are met

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience with 15+ years’ experience

Considerable Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong (super) user interaction

Solid understanding of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis

Demonstrated hands on experience in process management and re-engineering

Have in-depth knowledge of Order to Invoice Management processes including key roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

Track record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in a large-scale process re-design initiative

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices

Experience working in Service Centre environment and a customer focused business to business environment

Experience in managing activities in a Service Centre environment using CRM systems, e.g., Siebel and Salesforce

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and ability to communicate clearly

Very strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong PMO and/or operating rigour are clear essentials for this role given the strong focus on process subject area and standard adherence required Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, PowerPoint, Project)

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines

Ability to think outside-the-box

Ability to prioritise, handle issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!