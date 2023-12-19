Order and Invoicing Process Manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advanced internal consultancy across BP around business process improvement, engaging with project and business teams to understand their requirements, analysing and measuring the effectiveness of existing business processes and developing sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Order to Invoice Process Manager provides support to the Head of Transformation and Innovation - Customer and is responsible for the management of the relevant Order to Invoice processes with the bp group’s Enterprise Activity Model (EAM).

The role will support the design, development and delivery of the Customer process strategy and process performance outcomes for bp. This includes accountability for end-to-end process design, actively working with key stakeholders across the bp group such as C&P and Finance as well as GBS. This role is also responsible for leading digital innovations as part of our transformation agenda.

The Process Manager will be responsible for actively monitoring and analysing regional and global process performance to identify improvement opportunities and facilitate end-to-end process design / optimisation. The post holder will provide primary support to the relevant Process Advisory Groups and governances to ensure process efficiencies are identified and realised.

The Process Manager will need to maintain high standards of communication, impact analysis and evaluation of process changes.

The Process Manager is accountable for building and developing capability within the team and providing expert guidance to all GBS service centres in the above process areas

Key Accountabilities:

Process Standardisation

• Drive harmonisation of Order to Invoice Management processes across GBS – providing cross-divisional process standards

• Drive integration between Order to Invoice Management and business processes (including outbound/inbound customer interactions) with the target of end-to-end optimisation

• Drive integration between Order to Invoice Management, C&P and Finance processes with the target of end-to-end optimisation and clear lines of accountability

• Coordinate the development and maintenance of relevant Globally Defined Practices for Order to Invoice Management processes

• Coordinate with Product Managers, GBS service delivery teams and IT to standardise where appropriate, share learning and best practices, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives and initiatives

• Work with the other tower Global Process Managers (Procurement/Finance) to drive process leadership, sharing best practice, sponsoring process design harmonisation and working with technology teams to deliver this

• Recommend process automation where feasible

Process Analysis & CI Opportunity Identification

• Specify, design and deliver analytic capability for Order to Invoice Management processes

• Build and maintain global Order to Invoice Management dashboards that provide visibility to process performance and total cost to serve

• Assess aspects of Order to Invoice Management process performance and efficiency against market capabilities to identify improvement opportunities (i.e. benchmarking etc.)

• Using the metrics, engage in a dialogue with GBS service delivery stakeholders to discuss priorities and approach to process enhancements (i.e. Business Reviews)

• Lead process discovery walkthroughs with service delivery teams to identify most impactful changes

• Clearly assign whether requirements stay local, extended to regional or represent scalable Global requirements

CI Opportunity Evaluation

• Assess new requirements from the Order to Invoice Management network and lead discovery of solutions and/or alternatives: activities including business case preparation and alignment of sponsorship from GBS Customer Leadership

• Complete initial review of change / optimisation initiatives – identify and evaluate high-level process, system or capability risks and recommend proposal changes or solutions to mitigate risks

• Working with I&E and solution template teams, participate in the review of system capabilities to determine if requested process change are aligned with approved global standards

• Recommend process and system changes to enhance process standardisation and simplification

• Maintain a catalogue of evaluated improvement opportunities

• Maintain Customer service catalogue for Order to Invoice Management ensuring all agreed scope changes are fully documented and updated in ARIS and other core applications

Project Management & Support

• Implement globally harmonised processes and application landscape according to agreed priorities and timelines – drive implementation through projects and enhancements

• Support project team and stakeholders in decision making and sign-off all future Order to Invoice Management process designs

• Working with the GBS operational teams, process improvement initiatives to reduce process variation, transform processes and capabilities

• Partner with Operational teams to effectively manage the project lifecycle to ensure delivery of desired outcome on a timely basis and within approved budget

• Facilitate workshops for process analysis, design and implementation activities

• Conduct review sessions for completed process/system requirements with key business users for approval

Process Maintenance & Operational Integrity

• Work with GBS teams to maintain Global Process model and ensure its on-going integrity

• Coordinate maintenance of process models for Customer in partnership with the GBS Operational teams

• Engage with the GBS Customer service delivery teams to understand their needs, and measure and monitor to ensure operational service requirements are met

• Collaborate with process operational leads to evaluate and identify gaps in current processes to ensure appropriate control measures are in place and corporate control requirements are met.

• Collaborate with ‘EAM Manager & Change Advisor’ and/or ‘Business Process Management’ team to ensure proper process design and documentation

Centre of Expertise

• As the main content expert for global process issues and the management of their respective areas of the Global Process Model, provide process expertise and knowledge to internal and external (within bp) stakeholders and process users as required.

Transformation and Innovation

Contributes to new projects, transitions and transformations: Manage deadlines and ensure high quality delivery of all activities. Lead calls and communications with tahe business Champion global Digital (channel, customer journey) activities. Educate and promote the correct use across the GBS centres. Support the development of a community environment which supports continuous improvements. Keep up to date with new processes/technologies, look for ways to be more innovative



Essential Education: Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience with 15+ years’ experience.

Essential Experience:

Significant operational experience in business shared services, outsourcing or similar.

Considerable Business / Process Analysis experience, preferably with strong (super) user interaction

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Demonstrated hands on experience in process management and re-engineering.

Have in-depth knowledge of Order to Invoice Management processes including key roles, departments, and common Process Performance Indicators

Track record of experience in developing business requirements and/or participation in a large-scale process re-design initiative

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices

Experience working in Service Centre environment and a customer focused business to business environment.

Experience in managing activities in a Service Centre environment using CRM systems, e.g., Siebel and Salesforce

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and ability to communicate clearly within the organisation, internal and external to GBS.

Very strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong PMO and/or operating rigour are clear essentials for this role given the strong focus on process discipline and standard adherence required Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, PowerPoint, Project)

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to think outside-the-box.

Able to prioritise, handle issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business value, escalating properly if needed.

Able to solve medium and high complexity problems using own initiative and influencing skills.

Able to communicate effectively with all levels in the organization.

Able to actively promote a positive work environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Acumen, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

