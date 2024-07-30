Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Order to Cash Business Process Expert - Aviation

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Provide key support to the ERP Transformation Programme by providing business expertise in the implementation of the new ERP processes and independently manage, contribute and influence the process changes from a business perspective

Collaborate with peers to verify effective and efficient operations and find opportunities for process improvement

Represent user needs and prioritise design and build objects, accept working software, and act as responsible for the governance and development of respective sub-process across the enterprise

Facilitate Solution Confirmation workshops, translate end user expectations into stories, represent users to convey business expectations, challenge standards, drive process improvements, prioritise based on business value and risks, define goals and metrics, contribute to change impact assessments, and lead demos for process and system coordination

Offer business guidance to process teams, make design decisions, review risks and critical issues, prioritise design and build inventory, schedule system demos, identify learning needs, validate reports and data loads, collaborate on change management, and communicate with external partners for design, build, and testing while disseminating key process messages for the program

Engage in testing, review integration testing prioritization, define and approve learning content, contribute to readiness plans and deployment tasks, complete role mapping, deliver learning as required, implement post-Go-Live activities, and communicate the product vision

What You will need to be successful:

Solid understanding of C&P end to end business processes

A proven track record of being part of multidisciplinary, complex projects or transformation programmes.

Track record in project management and execution (either Waterfall or Agile delivery)

Experience in project risk management, minimising risk to project deliverables and disruption to the business

Experience with ERP or software project deployment

Good capability in partner engagement and communication and issue resolution

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

