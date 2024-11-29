Org Data Senior Analyst

Job summary

People & Culture (P&C) Solution & Services (S+S) is an internal global HR shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised HR services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. S+S are the first point of contact for P&C related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of Organizational Data analyst role is to support the business in the organization process and data changes across the breadth of the Workday processes. This can come in the form of providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR relating to this topic, administer and transaction employee and organizational cases through cases, support reorganizations by working closely with the appropriate stakeholders to project manage the changes to successful completion.

Key Accountabilities:

Good understanding of the organization and its functions and the operation as well as the internal process. Able to contextualize the subject area to the organization, its functions and processes

Work closely with Workforce Admin team within and across Regional Delivery Centre(s) to ensure overall operational objectives are met including alignment of process changes related to Organization Management, employee data related and providing support to investigate, liaise, and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders

Monitor and contribute towards improvement of the Organization Management processes and procedures are being followed in accordance to the Standard Operating Procedures

Handle the integration data error logs, working with either the WFA team and Solutions Support team to identify and resolve issues

Support and complete any Workday processes’ mass data uploads with high attention to detail and accuracy, including transactions and handle associated tasks for employee personal and job-related data service requests

Support Workday configuration changes through testing of changes and coordination with country and global functional team

Provide support for new joiners including producing training plans and keeping on-boarding materials up to date

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific operational issues and processes, providing feedback to line manager where necessary

Act as the first point of escalation within the team, coordinate the resolution of business issues

Assist and coordinate Services projects and support Solutions projects applying process expertise and project management guidelines

Be an ambassador for change encouraging agile ways of working & improvements to day-to-day activities and Domain Expert areas

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree is preferred or relevant experience

Minimum of 3 years of relevant previous experience

Technical Capability

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Prior experience in HR Shared Service / service centre in a multi-national organisation

Developing specific technical capability and experience in organisational management

A passion and interest in emerging trends in customer experience and how this can enhance business performance

Experience of working in diverse and multi-lingual environment

Analytical thinking – comfortable using analytics to identify outcomes and influence decision making, e.g. ER strategies, targeted retention, succession planning & strategic workforce shaping

Digital fluency - not only comfortable and competent using technology to enable and enhance ways of working and thinking, also comfortable in the wider digital environment and working with business transformation including people, processes and data driven actions.

Business Capability

Drives value-adding solutions and a track record of improving.

Externally orientated – actively working on developing external connections, aware of best practice and actively learns from others. Ability to analyse leading practice, market trends and benchmarking

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Leadership & EQ Capability

Continually enhancing capability in line with HR Capability Framework with an equal balance of EQ, IQ and Drive

Group mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with HR colleagues & with the wider organisation - leaders & employees

Is self-aware and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Great teammate able to work efficiently across organisational boundaries

Applies judgement and common sense - demonstrates good understanding of client's business and is able to apply sound judgement / wise counsel

Acts with integrity; role model of BP V&Bs to others in the function and business

Cultural fluency - able to operate efficiently across cultural boundaries with sensitivity



Desirable Criteria:

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of Reporting & Analytics

Proficient knowledge of HR system such as Workday

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges.

