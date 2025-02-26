Organisational Data Services Specialist

Job summary

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

What you will do:

Maintaining Organizational Structure: Ensure the integrity of bp's organizational structure in Workday, including supervisory organizations, positions, and cost centres.

Data Integrity: Support the maintenance of employees and organizational data integrity in Workday by following established data management processes and procedures.

Ad Hoc Support: Provide support for ad hoc business and Services & Solutions project work, which may involve engaging with other workstreams and teams.

Customer Support: Respond to inbound queries and provide support to a wide range of customers as required.

Continuous Improvement: Identify, raise, and apply continuous improvements to services, ensuring adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.

Issue Resolution: Investigate, liaise, and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and partners, and support the resolution of business critical issues.

Acceptance Testing: Support acceptance testing for Services & Solutions technology changes.

Team Support: Assist team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

What you will need:

Formal education: A university degree or professional qualification in human resources management or its equivalent

Skills:

Intermediate/advanced reporting and analytics skills

Continuous improvement approach

Strong numeracy and analytical thinking

Digital fluency

Partner management skills

Eye for business and customer focus

Cultural fluency

Technical:

Intermediate/advanced knowledge of Workday and other HR management systems

Proficient knowledge of CRM systems and MS Office

Risk management capabilities. Acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to escalate any concerns

Behavioural:

Business acumen & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will add value to the business and enhance ways of working

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. Is building and applying skills in active listening and can communicate effectively (written and verbal)

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Applies judgment and common sense - able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleagues

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

